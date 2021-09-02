AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced the company is now part of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for Content Services Platforms. By joining the Gartner Customer First Program, M-Files commits to building trust and credibility through encouraging reviews from all customers and recognizing the benefits of honest, unbiased, and direct feedback. As of September 1, 2021, 90 percent of respondents would recommend M-Files as a Content Services Platform, based on 80 reviews over the past twelve months.
"The satisfaction of our customers has, and always will be, our number one priority," said Julian Cook, chief customer officer, M-Files. "Becoming a member of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program further demonstrates our commitment to obtaining our customers' feedback -- enabling us to provide innovative ways to manage, secure and collaborate around content."
M-Files strives to deliver best-in-class customer satisfaction across global enterprises. Its intelligent information management platform connects people with the content that they need, when they need it, regardless of where it is stored, to drive more informed decision making. With M-Files, organizations can digitalize critical business processes and benefit from unified access to information and data spread across external repositories and business applications. M-Files technology integrations, including those with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft SharePoint Online and Salesforce, allow users to focus on the task at hand while working in their preferred user interface.
"We couldn't be prouder to join the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program," said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. "At M-Files, we strive to deliver real business impact with our intelligent information management platform, by enabling knowledge workers to find the information they need to do their jobs more efficiently. We are grateful for the feedback shared on Gartner Peer Insights, as it helps us continually advance our technology and our client success function to drive better business outcomes for our customers."
Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise IT professionals. As of September 1, 2021, M-Files Gartner Peer Reviews include the following testimonials:
"M-Files Helps You To 'Manage Files' Effectively. It is a mastermind software to have when it comes to managing data. I have used M-Files for a long time and I am completely satisfied with the breadth of functionalities it offers." - Consultant, Services [read full review ]
"Excellent File Management System. Flexible And Simple. One of the best document management systems available in the market. Easy to store and manage large files in this application. Collaboration made easy with this application." - Senior Analyst, Services [read full review ]
"I dream M-Files. Implementing, learning, using and developing new workflows on the platform together with M-Files has been a great experience. We discover new opportunities almost daily and are able to implement these in our system and organisation thanks to the support that M-Files provides." - Specialist, Manufacturing [read full review ]
"Awesome. Just amazing. I am so happy. We just implemented the product this year and it has gone so smoothly. People are excited to use it and it will completely change how we collaborate and manage our documents. The support team has been very responsive and the implementation team took very good care of us. It integrates so well with our existing data systems and we are adding more and more things to the future plans list." - Enterprise Architecture and Technology Innovation, Energy and Utilities [read full review ]
To learn more about how M-Files intelligent information management enables a smarter way to work, please visit: https://www.m-files.com/
About M-Files Corporation
M-Files' AI-powered intelligent information management solution connects all documents and information, across every platform and repository, then analyzes them to place them in context. This makes it possible to serve up the right information to the right people right when they need it—and automate information-driven business processes—while maintaining complete control and compliance. Thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries (including NBCUniversal, OMV, SAS Institute, and ThyssenKrupp) use M-Files to manage their business information and processes—and give their employees A Smarter Way to Work. For more information, visit, http://www.m-files.com.
