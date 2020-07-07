TEL AVIV, Israel, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), a leading global wireless broadband solutions provider, today announced that Honduras 911 Sistema Nacional de Emergencias deployed RADWIN's 2000 D+ Point-to-Point (PtP) for intercity connectivity and JET PRO Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) to drive HD video transmission for centralized CCTV monitoring of Choluteca, Nacaome and San Lorenzo city. The project was developed together with Darium Technologies and installed by local System Integrator RZV Soluciones y Distribuciones Informáticas.
Ronny Garcia, Project Director at 911 SNE Honduras said "The new 911 infrastructure was designed to reduce crime and reinforce the security of the southern zone of Honduras through the implementation of video surveillance cameras and an emergency call line to support over 500,000 residents. When initiating the safe city project, we knew fiber wasn't an option due to difficult terrain and extremely long distances, with almost 40km separating between the city of Nacaome and the monitoring center in Choluteca and 35km separating between the city of San Lorenzo and Choluteca. For this reason, wireless broadband connectivity was essential to the effective running of the South Operations Center and RADWIN's transmission of real-time HD video was exceptional, making this an exemplary project throughout the region." Ronny also said "I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank the 911 National Director's, Minister Lisandro Rosales and the President of Honduras, Mr. Juan Orlando Hernandez for his openness to new technologies and for his support of this exceptional project."
Ricardo Figueroa, Deployment Director at RZV Honduras said "The high cost of intercity fiber optics limited us to local monitoring per city and therefore we decided to go with an alternative solution. After receiving Darium Technologies proposal, RADWIN's wireless broadband solutions were chosen for their high throughput and reliability in challenging environments. Installing over 40 HD cameras in both Nacaome and San Lorenzo and another 160 cameras in Choluteca, we deployed redundant PtP links that deliver 300Mbps and over 65 PtMP links. Transmitting data from multiple base stations, the monitoring center receives approximately 1GB of collective data at any given time. The network was up and running within a short period of time and system results were extremely good, performance in Choluteca were great and the video quality was amazing."
"We're proud that our PtMP and PtP solutions are playing a significant role in this safe city project and we look forward to continuing our support for the 911 SNE Honduras network by delivering highest throughput, even in the most challenging environment," said RADWIN's General Manager of the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), Alvaro Gonzalez Bancalari. "It was a great honor and pleasure to learn that the President of Honduras, Mr. Juan Orlando Hernandez inaugurated the 911 Center in Choluteca and appraised the good work, quality and efforts of the entire deployment team."
About RADWIN
RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN's solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.
About Darium Technologies
Incorporated in 2017 and based in Dublin, Ireland.
Focusing on excellence and market leadership, innovator in the areas of homeland security, cyber & intelligence, big data, infrastructure, and tactical communications Darium Technologies offers a diversified portfolio of end-to-end technology-based solutions that include consulting, development, integration, maintenance and implementation.
About RZV Soluciones y Distribuciones Informaticas
Based in Tegucigalpa, Honduras since 2006, RSV is highly experienced in deploying leading technology and network infrastructure for cyber security and data center operations. RZV is a technical specialist providing consulting services, on-site support and developing projects to address the hardware and software communication requirements for small, medium, and large companies.
