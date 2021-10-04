NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The probe card market is expected to grow by USD 992.27 million between 2021 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

The report on the probe card market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in fabs.

The probe card market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for IoT devices as one of the major trends in the probe card market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the probe card market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The probe card market covers the following areas:

Probe Card Market Sizing

Probe Card Market Forecast

Probe Card Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • FEINMETALL GmbH
  • FormFactor Inc.
  • JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp.
  • Korea Instrument Co. Ltd.
  • Microfriend
  • Micronics Japan Co. Ltd.
  • MPI Corp.
  • Nidec Corp.
  • Technoprobe Spa
  • WILL-Technology Co. Ltd

Probe Card Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 9%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 992.27 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 77%

Key consumer countries

Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, US, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp., Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Microfriend, Micronics Japan Co. Ltd., MPI Corp., Nidec Corp., Technoprobe Spa, and WILL-Technology Co. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

