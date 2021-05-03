HOUSTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deep in the recesses of Houston, on the often-mispronounced street of Gessner Road, exists a twenty-one-year-old conferencing enterprise that refuses to bow to the technological giants that have automated the human goodness right out of the person-to-person business of providing conference calls to its customers.
Started in 2000, A+ Conferencing used the latest in digital technology to provide the clearest connections to businessmen and non-profit executives, looking to hold important meetings over the telephone. A+ also staffed its operation with quality operators, who could respond to questions from clients or prospects at the touch of *0 on their keypads. A+ adopted the "Golden Rule" of customer service, where the staff would treat the customers like they wanted to be treated themselves. Now, A+ Conferencing is introducing Individual Billing in its suite of services.
Individual Billing allows for the separate billing of each member of a conference call. For example, in a one hundred party, attorney class action conference call, A+ would produce one hundred individual bills based upon the time each party was on the call. This eliminates one party having to divide up the bill, prorate it to all of the other participants on the call and collect from each of them. It saves both time and money.
Over the years, the conferencing industry grew rapidly and big corporate behemoths came into the fray, bringing their programming skills and Internet savvy to bear on the operations and customer experience of the business. In the drive to automate, these providers pushed the work onto the customer and eliminated the operator service right out of the business. If an operator is needed, there isn't one available. If there is trouble getting into a call, no one is there to assist. If technical issues are encountered, there is no assistance available from humans. There is literally no one to speak with or help the customers.
These techno giants even offer free conferencing, but there are catches. Each call is limited to a certain number of parties on each call and the calls are disconnected without warning after forty-five minutes, even right in the middle of a sentence. Their goal is to drive the free users mad until they agree to a paid subscription model. Even with a paid model, customers still get no human service. Try finding an answer to an issue in the Q&A section in the back of their website while trying to log into a call.
Over these last two decades, A+ Conferencing has continued to hold true to its values, including great customer service at a fingertip. In audio conferencing, A+ has both reservationless conferencing and operator assisted conferencing. A+ specializes in attorney and law firm conferencing, providing secure deposition calls, court calls, class action lawsuit calls and client matter calls. A+ has customers that range from the pristine sandy beaches of Miami, Florida, to the silver high rises of Manhattan, New York. Some of the A+ features include digital recording, sub-conferencing and video calling with the Start-Video product. If there is something special that a customer needs for their conferencing, A+ will develop a solution to meet their needs.
So, zoom away from the automated, faceless giants and rediscover "old school" human customer service and explore the new Individual Billing feature.
