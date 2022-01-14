DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Directory of Black Owned Businesses and Organizations (DOBOBO) is designed to provide an internet platform to support and publicize Black businesses and organizations in our communities.

DOBOBO is a national consumer driven, web-based advertising and marketing platform. It aims to provide Black-owned businesses and organizations an opportunity to advertise, share resources, and promote cooperative economics through a mutually shared platform.

With a motto of "Bring back Black," DOBOBO will push to boost earning potential, increase and recycle the flow of revenue within Black communities, and expand opportunities for African American businesses and consumers.

Black-owned businesses and organizations are encouraged to advertise in DOBOBO and consumers are encouraged to be supporting patrons and spread the word to help grow African American businesses in our communities.

Whatever your business or organization, DOBOBO will work to raise your company's exposure while facilitating commerce within the Black community and all who wish to support them.  As part of their growth strategy, DOBOBO is slated for a strong presence on social media, radio, and TV.

  • Black-owned businesses can join our directory at no cost by completing the following form: CLICK HERE
  • To learn more about becoming a vetted vendor with additional exposure and benefits, submit an application here:  CLICK HERE

Together we'll succeed!

CONTACT:

Anthony Kojo Darden

President and CEO    

dobobo.com

(313) 649-7994

327352@email4pr.com

SOURCE Directory of Black Owned Businesses and Organizations (DOBOBO)

