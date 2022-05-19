The illegal war being waged against Ukraine can result in dreadful spillover cyber effects
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and RIGA, Latvia, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tortora Brayda Institute, a non-profit independent organization for multi-stakeholder partnerships in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Cloud, today to announce its Task Force, (NAIC-ISAO) National Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity Information Sharing and Analysis Standards Organization's efforts towards escalating cybersecurity, heavily impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine.
NAIC-ISAO's Task Force Chair Michael Thiessmeier, a distinguished security expert with over two decades of experience in the global security, spent the last half year in Eastern Europe, working across borders to help build trust-based relationships with US allies and partners, both private and public, in the fight against modern cyberthreats. The in-person meetings showed a strong proof of commitment between the U.S and European Allies.
"Cyberspace is a so-called 'contested space' between nations. Cyber Diplomacy helps set global norms for conduct in cyberspace and ensures all relevant state and non-state actors participate together to solve joint challenges. The current war against Ukraine is one such challenge, but there are many others such as prosecuting cybercrime. Our participation in international working groups ensures that ISAO members have a voice in the formation process of these global norms, while also allowing us to give them insight into where things are heading to," said Michael Thiessmeier, NAIC-ISAO Chair and CEO, Allied Cyberpartners LLC.
As part of NAIC-ISAO' efforts, Mr. Thiessmeier forged relationships with the Latvian government, the American Chamber of Commerce Latvia, the 3 Seas Digital Initiative and attended important summits like NATO's International Conference on Cyber conflict, Riga Stratcom Dialogue and the Vilnius Security Forum.
"The National Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity ISAO provides a great benefit to its members by sharing best practices and threat intelligence with US industry also through its participation to the global dialog through NATO Stratcom Centre of Excellence," said Carlo Tortora Brayda di Belvedere, Founder and Executive Chairperson at Tortora Brayda Institute. "Right now with Cyber hostilities escalating, in the light of the Russian war in the Ukraine, we anticipate a massive increase in cyber threats to critical infrastructure across NATO member countries. Here, at the cross roads between artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, our organization serves a valuable role, I am grateful to Mr Thiessmeier and his team for their enlightened leadership at this delicate time."
Upcoming NAIC-ISAO commitments in 2022
This year leadership of the NAIC ISAO plans to expand on the previous year's efforts and will send a delegation to NATO's upcoming Stratcom Dialogue in Riga, Latvia and to the conference on cyber conflict in Tallinn, Estonia.
- 25-26 May 2022, the Riga StratCom Dialogue, which is hosted by NATO's Strategic Communication Center of Excellence in Riga will bring together the strategic communications community for two days of intensive discussion between experts across disciplines from around the globe. This year's discussion will challenge assumptions on how to counter disinformation, exploring uncharted territory in AI regulation, or assessing what Russia's invasion of Ukraine means for NATO and the future of the global rules-based order.
- 31 May - 3 June 2022, the international conference on cyber conflict, which is hosted by NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence in Tallinn will bring together more than 600 experts from around the world to discuss the technical and legal implications of AI in transportation, supply chain and other sectors.
About Tortora Brayda Institute Tortora Brayda Institute for Partnership Excellence is an International Organization for Partnership Development. The organization engages business, cultural, government, and thought leaders worldwide to reshape and develop collaboration and partnering practices with a view to improving and securing business and economies. It is established as a not-for-profit entity and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more about Tortora Brayda, visit https://www.tortorabrayda.org.
About NAIC-ISAO
National Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity ISAO (NAIC – ISAO), a Task Force under Tortora Brayda Institute. The purpose of the Task Force is to address Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence challenges, mitigate risk, and support industry and society at large, to promote innovation,thought leadership, and cultivate digital diplomacy with our allies. To learn more about NAIC-ISAO, visit https://tortorabrayda.org/task-force-national-artificial-intelligence-and-cyber-security-isao#
