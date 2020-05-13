MURFREESBORO, Tenn., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell phone coverage is a major concern for most of us. You need coverage at home, work and ideally to have coverage while traveling. Yet, most providers lock you in to a contract or phone lease before you even have a chance to test their coverage.
Twigby cell phone service is different. A lot different. It primarily operates on Sprint's Nationwide network. However, if a customer ever finds themselves outside Sprint coverage, they also have access to Verizon's Nationwide network for talk and text. Plus, if you are in an overall weak coverage area, Wi-Fi can also be used for calling and texting at no additional charge.
Twigby hangs its hat on the notion that phone connectivity is essential. The two nationwide networks they use are accessed through a seamless process. With Wi-Fi calling and texting, you can make or receive a phone call or text message if you have a Wi-Fi connection in an area with little or no cellular coverage (yes, they do exist).
Twigby offers one of the largest coverage areas without socking its customers with a hefty price tag that is typical of other providers. Twigby also offers a straightforward 30-day risk-free guarantee so that you can be confident in your decision to switch you and your family. This way you have time to try the service. Even better, Twigby does not require a contract, and you can easily keep your current phone numbers. Twigby has also just announced a limited-time promotion of 25% off service for six months.
If this all sounds too good to be true, see for yourself at twigby.com. You can review their plans, check out their coverage, read reviews, and even calculate how much you can save every month right from twigby.com. With Twigby, it is easy to save money every month without having to sacrifice coverage quality.
About Twigby
We believe that the traditional phone service "one price fits all" model across only one network is simply outdated. This premise has made Twigby one of the fastest growing U.S. providers.