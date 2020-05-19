A new survey from the Mercator Advisory Group and DailyPay reveals that: - One-half (48%) of those surveyed have run out of money before their next pay period - 24% said that a bill of less than $1,000 would require them to seek alternative funding - 46% are stressed by having to pay monthly medical bills - 70% reached out to external sources for funding that often incur high fees - There is a critical need for on-demand access to earned pay that Americans experience even in typical economic times