Trusted Objects new White Paper "A deeper dive into security of embedded systems" explores the security needs for embedded electronics and IoT systems facing security attacks. The White Paper can be downloaded from Trusted Objects website here.
In fact, many systems developers already implement basic security principles: security by design, end-to-end security and security all along the product life. Unfortunately, these intentions are often hindered by different factors including systems complexity, limited power aboard the devices, unsecure implementations, human errors and time to market pressure that often leads to cutting corners during the development at the expense of sound security measures.
The White Paper explores various well-known countermeasures, including JTAG, Bootloader, Security by separation, Communication protocols in embedded systems, and Memory protection. It also demonstrates that a deeper dive into these measures is needed to explore all their intricacies and implementation details. In many cases, these measures are not sufficient per se and their vulnerabilities need to be investigated further.
Jean Pierre Delesse, COO and cofounder of Trusted Objects, declares: "Trusted Objects experts have been looking at security from a different perspective, by exploring the limitations of legacy countermeasures. The objective is to avoid over reliance on security solutions which are usually adopted in embedded systems. Having a second view on security will help making the most appropriate decision."
