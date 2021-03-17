INDIANAPOLIS, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TouchPoint One, the leading provider of performance management and employee engagement solutions for contact centers, today announced details for A-GAME Hoops 2021, the basketball-themed version of its A-GAME Contact Center Performance Challenge. A-GAME uses sports tournaments, island-hopping expeditions, medieval quests, and other gamification themes to transform large, diverse customer contact operations into aligned, engaged, performance leaders. Hoops 2021 first-round action begins March 22 and culminates in enterprise title championships scheduled throughout April and May.
"A-GAME Hoops is back for 2021 and better equipped than ever to energize customer contact teams and boost performance," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "The NCAA basketball tournament is a special showcase of not only extraordinary skill and athleticism, but an elevated commitment to team, achievement, and purpose emblematic of the sustained effort demonstrated by thousands of agents, supervisors, QA, managers, and other customer contact personnel throughout the pandemic. A-GAME is for contact center leaders seeking creative ways to salute, strengthen and inspire teams, amplify alignment, awareness, and performance, and elevate customer experience and business outcomes. We are thrilled to begin the 2021 challenge!"
A-GAME automatically facilitates round-robin tournaments with single-elimination playoffs culminating in a season-end championship. Attendance, quality, leadership behaviors, CX metrics, balanced score, or other factors serve as the basis for A-GAME scoring. Data from Cloud or on-premise apps, spreadsheets, data warehouses, and more combine seamlessly with metrics generated via Acuity's integrated performance dashboard, QA, and workflow optimization modules to enable a holistic performance perspective and complete alignment across gamification and all other business processes and strategies.
The A-GAME Xtreme option expands gamification beyond the front-lines, enabling senior managers and other employees to draft "fantasy" teams comprised of agents from across the entire contact center operation. Xtreme teams compete head-to-head in regular-season matchups and for post-season division titles and league championships.
A-GAME transforms day-to-day work routines into engaging, collaborative, and productive experiences. It raises the bar on self-awareness and accountability, strengthens teams and organizations, boosts management effectiveness and capacity, and maximizes the value of systems and data as it attacks head-on employee turnover, absenteeism, and attitude challenges.
To learn more about the features and benefits of A-GAME, visit the TouchPoint One web site and schedule a demo today. Please also follow us on Twitter @TouchPoint_One and on LinkedIn.
About TouchPoint One
TouchPoint One is the leading provider of performance optimization solutions for contact centers. The Company's Acuity product is a full-featured employee engagement and performance management platform that enables improved decision making, talent development, and process execution at every operational level. TouchPoint One customer contact solutions offer balanced scorecards, employee dashboards, advanced performance management, and deliver gamification's compelling benefits through innovative design and complete, functional alignment with business processes and strategies. http://www.touchpointone.com.
TouchPoint One, Acuity, A-GAME, and Sidekick are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. © 2021 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Greg Salvato, TouchPoint One, (317) 454-8200, info@touchpointone.com
SOURCE TouchPoint One