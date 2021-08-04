GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salesforce administrators now have a tool to help prepare for the Salesforce CPQ Specialist Certification Exam.
Stony Point, Inc. (https://www.stonyp.com), a leader in Salesforce training, today announced the release of its new Salesforce CPQ Specialist (SP-CPQ301) class, which begins September 13, 2021.
"Once again, Stony Point is offering a fantastic, instructor-led class at a lower cost than our leading competitors." said Steve Wasula, Stony Point CEO. "Students preparing for the Salesforce CPQ Specialist Certification exam can take this class as an accelerator towards certification."
Equivalent to the Salesforce Configure and Administer course, offered by Salesforce, this 5-day class by Stony Point will be taught by a senior instructor with many years of real world consulting experience. Class curriculum teaches students how to create and implement price quotes, bundles, discounts, invoicing and more, within Salesforce.
As an extra benefit to class registration, participants in the class will be provided a practice learning environment to use with hands-on exercises during class. Students will be granted access to this environment following class, without any additional fee.
The class is available for individual registration. It also qualifies for the Stony Point Training as a Subscription Service (TaaSS) program, which acts as an annual pass allowing participating companies to send students to multiple classes within the Stony Point instructor-led training catalogue. So, students can take multiple classes throughout the year for little more than the price of a single class. Volume discounting can reduce pricing to as little as $1,000 per person per year.
About Stony Point
Stony Point, Inc. is a Salesforce Consulting and ISV partner focused on helping people who work with Salesforce. Stony Point helps global organizations improve their return on investment in Salesforce by providing comprehensive Salesforce end-user training and adoption, Salesforce technical training, change management, recruiting, permanent placement and staffing services. To learn more about Stony Point, please visit stonyp.com.
