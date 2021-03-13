WAXAHACHIE, Texas, March 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Americase, a leading manufacturer of custom shipping containers, has made a groundbreaking development in the field of BBU logistics. The company has pioneered the construction of reusable shipping containers for Battery Back-Up Units (BBU) that can be utilized in all aspects of the logistics chain. Solving previous inefficiencies around receiving, unpackaging, and server-rack loading of the product and reducing the environmental impact of BBU logistics.
Americase, in partnership with Fulcrum Testing Labs and Hazmat Safety Consulting, developed the performance criteria for the container with the final product solving the previous concerns. The final design is an all-aluminum exterior construction. These robust containers are tested as a full-containment solution in the event of thermal runaway and boast a 10+ year field life. The product can be utilized through the entirety of the logistics chain, from original OEM manufacturing to recycling of "aged-out" units.
This development comes after a Fortune 50 International leader in web-based services contacted Americase to collaborate, design, and manufacture a packaging solution to address rising concerns such as time-consuming man-hours per BBU shipments, thousands of pounds of paper and plastic waste annually, and workplace injuries resulting from the poor ergonomics of server-rack loading.
ABOUT AMERICASE
Americase, Inc. designs and manufactures commercial duty carrying cases for any kind of transportation. Our most common consumers include the military, airlines (including HM224B cases), educational facilities, manufacturers of electronics, oil and gas wireline services, promotional display companies, entertainers, transporters of hazardous materials, and many more. For more information, please visit https://americase.com/
ABOUT HAZMAT SAFETY CONSULTING
HazMat Safety Consulting specializes in applying years of experience working with US and international regulators, shippers, carriers, freight forwarders, standards body officials, and others related to the transport of dangerous goods. For more information, please visit https://hazmatsafety.com/
ABOUT FULCRUM TESTING
Fulcrum is a testing laboratory that specializes in testing energetic materials and products, including lithium batteries. The Fulcrum team customizes test plans and provides recommendations and guidance to meet the needs of our customers. For more information, please visit http://fulcrumtesting.com/
