TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The number of clinical trials in China that were conducted over recent years has increased, particularly for Japanese pharmaceutical companies. With a growing aging population, an estimated 2.2 billion hospital visits per year, an expansive network of qualified hospitals and research sites, and a skilled talent pool of clinical trial project leaders, China is an appealing location. The Chinese government is also supportive of international partnerships and has introduced an improved regulatory environment for more efficient and accelerated research and new drug approvals.
In this webinar, the featured speaker will discuss the landscape of clinical trials in China, including ways that sponsors can address and ease common difficulties in managing a study in China.
Attendees will learn about the impact of recent regulatory reforms, including the Human Genetic Resources Administration of China (HGRAC) regulation. The featured speaker will discuss best practices for operational oversight and governance. In addition, the featured speaker will give practical tips and solutions for developing an effective communications plan, as well as how to address escalations.
Join Qing Liu, MPH, MBA, Director, Project Management, ICON, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 10am CST (China).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit A Guide to Conducting Clinical Trials in China.
