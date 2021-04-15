SAN MATEO, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just months after achieving SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, A.I. Excellence-Award winning Turing Video, the Silicon Valley startup creating the next generation of A.I. workplace safety and security solutions, today announced it achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance. Conducted by The Cadence Group, a leading risk management firm, the audit affirms that Turing Video's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 Type 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.
"Achieving our SOC 2 Type 1 certification in January demonstrated our commitment to best-in-class A.I. security compliance, which is so important in our industry. Having SOC 2 Type 2 certification sets us apart from and ahead of our competitors in workplace A.I. Safety and Security Solutions. We walk the talk when it comes to compliance and security, and the level of compliance we achieved for our firm is exactly what we deliver for our clients," said Rick Gouveia, Chief Revenue Officer at Turing Video.
Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 2 audit and certification requires companies to establish and adhere to the highest information security policies and procedures, which can include the security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy of user data. Independent audits against a common standard, such as SOC 2 Type 2, ensure that Turing Video's clients know it meets the highest standard to securely manage and protect their data.
"We're developing A.I. solutions that will change the future and transform how we do business. Early on we achieved HIPAA, CDC, and FDA compliance for Turing Video's workplace solutions. That combined with our SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 compliance certifications sets a standard our competitors cannot meet, and cements our commitment to provide best-in-class A.I. safety and security solutions for our clients and channel partners," commented Nick Mirizzi, SVP Sales & Channel Alliances for Turing Video.
Learn more about Turing Video and their suite of workplace safety and security solutions by visiting their website. The Turing Shield, America's #1 COVID-19 Workplace Health and Safety Solution is manufactured and distributed in the United States. For questions or to order the Turing Shield for your facility today, visit https://turingvideo.com/thermal-scanner/ or call 866.339.4268.
About Turing Video: Turing Video was founded in the heart of Silicon Valley in 2017. Our team's vision is to utilize AI and robotics to bridge the space between security and technology to advance industries and human capabilities. At our very core, we develop complex, deep-learning machine learning models to integrate with industry-proven robotics, video analytics, and health solutions to create interconnected AI-enabled IoT (Internet of Things) solutions unlike any other in the world. Our diverse team of engineers and entrepreneurs create an environment rich in ideas, explorations, and solutions.
