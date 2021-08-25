ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HyperOffice today announced a slew of new capabilities in WorkMap.ai which represent, among other things, an unprecedented coming together of artificial intelligence and workflow automation.
"As a provider of no-code automation with WorkMap, we come across riveting use-cases - an international NGO looking to track COVID vaccinations in Africa; a university looking to allocate scholarships to students; or a public health provider looking to deploy mobile health services to remote locations. However, even though these platforms mainly handle data, the playground of A.I. - no-code platforms still require constant manual intervention - allocating vaccinations to patients, assigning scholarships to students etc," said Farzin Arsanjani, President at HyperOffice. "The new features in WorkMap solve exactly that - by letting intelligent algorithms do the hard work, while organizations free up their resources for things that matter," he added.
WorkMap.ai, already a robust no-code workflow automation and data management platform with applications across healthcare administration, education, public sector, non profit and other sectors, now includes the following capabilities.
- The Automation Intelligence engine. Recognizes patterns and establishes relationships between data sets to trigger processes - for example allocating vaccinations to patients, matching students and scholarships, or allocating any other resources based on requirements.
- Resource scheduling. Scheduling of people, places, equipment as part of a multi-step workflow - for example scheduling an appointment with a doctor which initiates a new patient workflow including gathering a patient intake form, allocating equipment and nursing staff, alerting the billing department etc.
- Rule based SMS notifications. Intelligent SMS notifications that alert stakeholders at different steps of a workflow - for example vaccination reminders for the second dose to patients with details about time and place of vaccination
- Email workflows. Allow stakeholders to participate in workflows via email
"It's been a great, great experience. From the first conversation the HyperOffice team were so eager and enthusiastic to try to help in this time of global need, COVID - it was really refreshing," said Taylor Martin, Director, Workforce Optimization & Engagement at Michael Garron Hospital. "I think WorkMap.ai is a great platform that has so many applications for hospitals and for just about any organization looking to do more with what they have. The ability of the platform to do much of the work for us transforms our workflows and business processes. We now get to spend our time on critical decision making instead of transactional data entry and manual work," Taylor concluded.
About HyperOffice
Founded in 2004, HyperOffice Inc., (https://www.hyperoffice.com), is a leading provider of online communication, collaboration, workflow and data management software for businesses. A pioneer in software-as-a-service, HyperOffice has empowered organizations with automation and productivity solutions across healthcare, education, public sector, non profit and other sectors.
