TAMPA, Fla., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,400 organizations, announced today it has appointed Michael Branca as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Branca joins with more than 20 years of enterprise technology financial leadership. As CFO, Branca is charged with strategically driving the company's financial operations and rapid growth.
"Michael has a depth of financial expertise and consistently delivered positive results in high-growth SaaS software companies," said Scott Price, Chief Executive Officer of A-LIGN. "As a preferred strategic compliance partner that uniquely combines world-class technology with world-class people, his experience and leadership will take A-LIGN through our next chapter of growth as we gear up to add exponential value to the market and our clients through the use of innovative technology."
During the past two decades, Branca has served as CFO at five private equity-owned companies: Community Brands (formerly Ministry Brands), YourMembership, SafeNet, Inc., Numara Software, Inc. and Trak Communications. His leadership has resulted in four successful exits totaling more than $1.6B. These transactions have all been completed for private equity companies such as The Riverside Company, Vector Capital, TA Associates and Vertias Capital.
Through his career, Branca has driven business performance through strategy development and operational execution. He has also led business growth through the acquisition of over 35 companies. Branca started his career at IBM Corporation, where he spent 13 years in senior financial management positions. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Scranton.
"This is the perfect time to join A-LIGN, as the launch of A-SCEND 2.0 is an exciting opportunity for growth," said Michael Branca, CFO, A-LIGN. "As organizations around the world adapt to the new normal of a work from home era, the requirement for robust cybersecurity has heightened and A-LIGN is well-positioned to meet the demands of a disrupted market."
A-LIGN used Spectrum Search Partners to conduct its Chief Financial Officer search, a national search firm that specializes in hiring executives for private equity-backed companies.
