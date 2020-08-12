TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed today that A-LIGN, a tech-enabled security and compliance partner, ranks No. 1761 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious list recognizes successful companies of all sizes across the country by their percentage of annual revenue growth.
Ranking 1761 on the list, A-LIGN experienced a 243.6 percent growth rate between 2016 and 2019. This is the fourth consecutive year the company was recognized, ranking No. 1338 in 2019, No. 1065 in 2018, and No. 1590 in 2017. A-LIGN was also recognized on Inc. 5000's inaugural list of Florida's fastest-growing private companies this year, as well as one of the top 20 companies on the Seminole 100 list.
"A-LIGN is proud to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year and we're grateful for our clients and CLIMBERS, with whom we share this award," said Scott Price, Chief Executive Officer of A-LIGN. "Even in these uncertain times, A-LIGN remains a resilient organization with steady growth, and we're adding new employees to join our global workforce to help our clients minimize the disruption to their business as they navigate uncharted paths."
A-LIGN continues to serve the increasing demands of the security and compliance industry, especially as organizations transition to a remote workforce and look for ways to demonstrate trust to their own customers through security and privacy assurance.
The Inc. 5000 list showcases companies that have been highly competitive in their industries and have experienced tremendous growth rates over the past three years. Between 2016 and 2019, these recognized companies averaged a growth rate of over 500 percent and combined revenue of $209 billion in 2019.
A-LIGN continues to experience substantial revenue growth while serving client demand and just recently added 50 employees to its growing 300+ global workforce to support their over 2,500 worldwide clients. The recent launch of A-SCEND 2.0, a proprietary compliance management platform, was released earlier this year and is indicative of the company's commitment to supporting an increase in client demand and digital innovation for the future.
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO and licensed CPA firm. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience enabling an anytime, anywhere approach to audits. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.
