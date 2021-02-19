TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A-LIGN announced today that it has earned a spot on the Florida State University's 2021 Seminole 100 list for the fourth consecutive year, ranking #24. The 100 fastest-growing FSU alumni-owned or alumni-led businesses were honored during a virtual celebration on Feb. 18 where each company's numerical ranking was revealed.
A-LIGN's adaptability through the challenges of this past year has propelled both operational and revenue growth. A-LIGN currently serves more than 2,500 global organizations with its breadth and depth of experience, proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, and years of expertise implemented throughout the compliance process to ensure exceptional service to its clients. In 2020, A-LIGN also ranked #19 on the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast 50 list with 122% revenue growth from 2017 to 2019, as well as on the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year.
"It's an honor to earn recognition on the Seminole 100 list for the fourth consecutive year. As we celebrate an incredible year of growth and accomplishments, I hope our success story will inspire future FSU alumni," said Scott Price, Chief Executive Officer at A-LIGN.
The Seminole 100 award is released annually by the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship in FSU's College of Business. To qualify for this recognition, companies must have been in business as of Jan. 1, 2017, have had verifiable revenues of $100,000 or more in 2017 and have verifiable gross revenues of $250,000 or more for the 2019 calendar year.
A-LIGN was recognized for the third consecutive year last February during the FSU Seminole 100 celebration, where the company ranked #20 on the 2020 list.
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, accredited CMMC C3PAO and licensed CPA firm. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit http://www.A-LIGN.com.
Media Contact
Allie Spurrier, A-LIGN, +1 (888) 702-5446 Ext: 623, allison.spurrier@a-lign.com
