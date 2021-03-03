TAMPA, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A-LIGN, a high-growth security and compliance provider to over 2,500 global clients, announced today this it has been recognized as a Gold winner of the 17th Annual 2021 Info Security Product Guide's Global Excellence Awards for Company of The Year in Security Services for the second consecutive year. Info Security Product Guide, a top security and information technology advisory and research guide, recognizes cutting-edge companies for security and technology solutions and services around the world, as well as the leaders behind them.
"It's an honor for A-LIGN to be recognized for our accomplishments and leadership in cybersecurity by the Global Excellence Awards for the second year," said Scott Price, Chief Executive Officer at A-LIGN. "We recognize the challenges of IT professionals when it comes to compliance, and our goal is to provide innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients to make the audit process as painless and seamless as possible."
A-LIGN was recognized for its single-provider approach to compliance through its breadth of services, innovative compliance management platform, A-SCEND, and rapid operational and revenue growth. The firm is one of the only security and compliance providers recognized worldwide for being a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, accredited CMMC C3PAO, Certified CSA STAR Assessor and licensed CPA. These accreditations allow clients to work with A-LIGN to meet all their compliance needs and experience a streamlined audit workflow through the A-SCEND platform, saving time and resources and alleviating compliance pain-points for professionals involved in the process.
A-LIGN was also most recently named as one of Consulting Magazine's fastest-growing companies, a Top Cybersecurity Company by The Software Report, and a Seminole 100 honoree.
About Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards
Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant about staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Global Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide.
Learn more about the Global Excellence Awards at http:// https://globeeawards.com.
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, accredited CMMC C3PAO and licensed CPA firm. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit http://www.A-LIGN.com.
Media Contact
Allie Spurrier, A-LIGN, +1 (888) 702-5446 Ext: 623, allison.spurrier@a-lign.com
SOURCE A-LIGN