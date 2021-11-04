AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Bell, among the authors of the 100 best-selling software architecture books of all time, introduces in his new book, Software Architect, modern approaches to embark on an exciting journey in information technology.
"Now more than ever, organizations are craving for fresh and creative software architecture talents to provide potent solutions to business imperatives. Unfortunately, the lack of organizational software design skills hampers business growth and hinders technological innovation," stated author Michael Bell.
"My new book, Software Architect, introduces modern strategies for prospering in the field of software architecture. It devises advanced approaches to plan effective career paths, ace software architecture job interviews, and effectively promote organizational business objectives," Bell added.
Software Architect will be available early 2022 in book stores and online around the world
