A "People First" Approach by Unit4 Helps its Customers Navigate Uncertain Times While the Company Exceeds Q1 Targets

- Over 100 customers successfully went live on Unit4 products across the globe in Q1 - Cloud bookings grew 87% (YOY) in the first quarter with 55% annual growth in total bookings (YOY) - Cloud subscription revenue increased 14% in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019 - Unit4 was named market leader in service-centric Cloud ERP by Constellation Research