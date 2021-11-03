WIXOM, Mich., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world of LED tube lighting is one of significant abundance in terms of options. This can be daunting for many first time buyers who are unsure of the correct wattage they need, as well as other factors such as previously unavailable color temperatures, sizes and wiring styles. To compound this problem, there is a wide variance in the quality of tube lights on the market, which can affect not only their performance but also potentially their safety. This has created a need in the marketplace for a straightforward selection of lighting that is approachable for both experienced and new users of LED technology.
Taking this into account, the lighting experts at Straits Lighting created a line of high performance LED tube lights that provide solid reliability and durability at a reasonable price. Their LED tubes have revolutionized the lighting marketplace, with the ability to be retrofitted into any existing fixture, thanks to their hybrid wiring style X-Series/MX-Series LED tubes that adapt to fixtures both with or without a ballast.
Straits Lighting LED tubes come in all the common sizes, including multiple lengths of linear T8 style tubes, U-Bend tubes and even T5 size tubes. These lights range in wattage from 10W (1249 lumens), all the way up to 18W (2567 lumens), allowing for the lumen output to be tailored specifically to an application. Additionally, the tubes come in a range of Kelvin temperature options which include 3000K, 4000K and 5000K, giving the buyer the ability to select the right color temperature for their application.
With this comprehensive selection of LED tube lights, it is no wonder why Straits is well known as a top quality tube lighting manufacturer.
To learn more about Straits Lighting LED tubes, checkout their selection at:
https://straitslighting.com/products/led-tubes/
Media Contact
Mary Collins, The Straits® Lighting Company, +1 (855) 875-2533, info@straitslighting.com
SOURCE The Straits® Lighting Company