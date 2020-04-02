DALLAS, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, A.T.L.A.S. is here. Isabel Lopez teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Avoid The Lines at Security, also known as A.T.L.A.S.
Lopez's vision for A.T.L.A.S. is to enhance the airport experience through crowdsourced information about the gates with the fastest security lines, parking info, closest restaurants and coffee, and anything else particular to the airport the traveler is checked in to! It's crowdsourced airport navigation information that allows travelers to communicate with other travelers at the same airport.
"Even when I arrived early, I still missed flights due to lines," said Lopez, "but an app cuts out any and all of the guesswork."
Introducing A.T.L.A.S. - an app that allows users to better optimize their time at airports by showing information in real time on the shortest security and restaurant lines, helping travelers make it from Point A to Point B with no hiccups.
The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:
- Explore different restaurants and shops in the airport to make layovers more bearable
- Add posts to make the app more accurate by letting it know what conditions are like in different lines throughout the airport
- View line length estimates, photos, and any other pertinent information for locations throughout the airport
- Airport-specific feeds allowing you to view other users' posts at that airport.
- Navigate new airports with ease with easy-to-access maps
"Being able to check if the gates around me were moving faster than the one I was at helped me jump to the next security gate. I would have missed my flight otherwise! "
I.Russey
"I was new to the DFW Airport, being able to see the Airport layout really helped me! I had never used the Tran before and seeing which terminal I had connecting flight to minimized my stress!"
P.T.
Visit http://avoidthelinesatsecurity.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.
Contact Isabel Lopez
Phone: 682-233-0023
236928@email4pr.com
Facebook: Search ATLAS
Instagram: @ATLAS.MobileApp
Twitter: @ATLASMobileApp
Download from the app from App Store (iOS)