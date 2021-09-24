BAY SHORE, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year in a row, A+ Technology & Security Solutions, Inc., a pioneer in security technology, has been honored as a winner in the Long Island Press and Dan's Papers Top Workplaces of 2021. The list is based on feedback gathered through an anonymous survey given to their Bay Shore, NY employees by research partner Energage, LLC.
The anonymous employee survey gathered responses covering seven areas of workplace culture, including employee alignment, engagement, connection, and compensation, as well as company leadership, management, and effectiveness. The survey also covered organizational health factors that measure how well employees are working together toward a common cause.
"We're humbled to be recognized for the second year as a Top Workplace in Long Island by our employees and The Long Island Press and Dan's Papers, and to share in the honor with other outstanding organizations," said David Antar, President. "I'm proud to be part of a team whose members are just as passionate as I am about our mission to make the world a smarter and safer place. To me, it speaks volumes that this award was determined solely by our employees during a particularly trying year, and that we moved up from #21 to #9 during the pandemic. Not only did our employees thrive with the technology solutions and safety protocols in place, but we have become closer as a team."
Today, A+ is a leading regional system integrator and is one of the largest providers of IP video surveillance in K-12 and higher education facilities throughout the New York Metropolitan area. In 2020, new services like virtualguarding.com were launched to assist our clients to cope with returning operations from the pandemic.
"This distinction validates our deep commitment to making A+ Technology and Security Solutions, as well as our parent company ACG, an environment where our employees feel excited to be part of an organization that values their input and efforts," stated Stephen Grillo CFO.
The Top Workplaces program started in 2006 as a way to identify, study, and learn from organizations that know how to unlock potential and inspire performance. Top workplaces are organizations that understand the true value of culture, and they use culture as a competitive advantage. This year, A+ Technology and Security Solutions was recognized for this award as one of the Top Ten organizations on Long Island.
Winners were publicly announced in The Long Island Press on September 3rd. See the special edition. https://www.longislandpress.com/2021/09/03/top-li-workplaces-2021-the-best-small-businesses/
About A+ Technology & Security Solutions, Inc:
Celebrating our 30th year, A+ Technology & Security Solutions, Inc. is a systems integrator specializing in the convergence of physical security, A/V, LED, and IT infrastructure solutions, headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. Since 1989, A+ Technology & Security Solutions has been providing integrated solutions to schools, law enforcement, local, state, and federal governmental agencies, healthcare, and commercial organizations. Working closely with local, regional and national clients, including the New York Police Department, Suffolk County Police Department, Department of Homeland Security, City of Bridgeport, CT, City of Fort Myers, FL, numerous fire departments, and over 100 public and private schools in the greater New York area, A+ Technology & Security Solutions is widely recognized as a trusted expert in school and public safety and security, providing efficient and innovative solutions with a proven and vetted track record of success.
Media Contact
Rick Cadiz, A+ Technology & Security Solutions, 631.675.2213, rcadiz@aplustechnology.com
SOURCE A+ Technology & Security Solutions