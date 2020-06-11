DUBLIN, Ohio, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the U.S. Armed Services, nothing is more important than the idea of teamwork and a shared commitment to integrity and service. For many Veterans, it can often be challenging to replicate the feeling of comradery and shared purpose when their time in uniform ends. As a Veteran owned company, Golden Eagle Insurance places these values in high regard by continuing to support Veterans through opportunity.
Bill Jones, Golden Eagle's founder, and President graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1989 and served tours of duty with the U.S. Army in Germany and the Persian Gulf. The lessons of leadership, organization, and integrity that he learned in the service became central to Golden Eagle's philosophy of service and track record of success. His ability to combine organized service methods with a personal touch and innovative ideas helped build the company into a nationwide leader in its field.
With Golden Eagle's success, Bill sought high-quality additions to the staff and saw an opportunity to give fellow Veterans a chance to take their unique background and apply them within the growing company. Bill looked for those who exemplified the same values that he had worked hard to instill in the company.
Jim Perry, a 2013 graduate of West Point, served as an Infantry Officer in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia. As they both hailed from the state of Ohio, Bill had been a friend of Jim's family for years and was familiar with Jim's work ethic and exemplary character. Bill offered a position to Jim as Vice President of Regional Business Development in November of 2018. He now successfully manages many states in the Midwest as well as Colorado, California, Alaska, and Hawaii. Jim brought with him a wide array of skills from his time in service and the civilian world. He had an immediate impact on Golden Eagle and continues to exceed expectations in his role as Vice President.
As the new decade was beginning, Golden Eagle again looked to expand its ranks. Impressed by Jim's success, Bill asked him for recommendations of other Veterans who were preparing to leave the service that would be a valuable addition to the company. At Jim's suggestion, Allen Moss came aboard in late 2019. Allen was a classmate of Jim's at West Point and had served as an Infantry Officer in Hawaii, Afghanistan, and Georgia. Allen and Golden Eagle discovered a new Army program called the "Career Skills Program" that allowed a six-month trial period in the business world before exiting the military. Through this program, Allen officially accepted a full-time position as Vice President of Regional Business Development on April 1st, 2020. Allen now manages Arizona, New Mexico (where he grew up), Texas (where his family now lives), Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Allen's drive and initiative are quickly bringing value to Golden Eagle and its' clients.
The attributes that lead people into service of their country, along with the skills learned during that service, provide businesses with genuinely unique values and advantages. Bill and Golden Eagle also believe there are few better ways to honor the service and sacrifice of Veterans than by providing them with opportunities to succeed after their time in service.
