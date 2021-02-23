SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, a global leader in the electronic component distribution and supply chain services industry, today announced it is officially registered through the U.S. State Department for the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) through the Office of Defense Trade Controls.
The United States ITAR regulation controls the sale and distribution of defense and space-related services, materials, and related technology as defined on the United States Munitions List (USML).
"Receiving the official registration for ITAR increases our ability to meet our customer's requirements," said Gregory Weimer, A2 Global's Sr. Director of Trade Compliance & Logistics. Weimer continued, "The International Traffic in Arms Regulations registration has some of the strictest national security requirements, and obtaining this registration greatly expands the depth of our supply chain."
Already AS9120 certified, an official ITAR registration allows A2 Global to expand its already growing supply chain solutions and evolve its distribution services to its existing Aerospace, Defense, and Federal customers.
It also demonstrates that A2 Global Electronics + Solutions provides the highest security, structure, and expertise while supporting customers with high-quality electronic components and supply chain solutions.
The next generation of America II and Advanced MP Technology, A2 Global has been in the electronic component distribution and supply chain services industry for over 40 years. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, USA, A2 Global Electronics has global offices and logistics centers in the Americas, Europe, Japan, and Asia and provides customers with easy, fair, and uncomplicated electronic component distribution and supply chain solutions.
