ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A2 Hosting, a provider of high-speed hosting solutions, today announced a new promotion commemorating Earth Week 2021. From April 17 to April 25, new customers will receive an up to 77 percent discount on any web hosting package purchase. Additionally, with each purchase, A2 Hosting will plant three trees through Carbonfund.org.
For the Earth Week promotion, three types of hosting will be on sale: Shared Hosting, Managed VPS Hosting and Unmanaged VPS Hosting. Each hosting service is available in four different packages customized to various customer requirements.
It's Easy Being Green
2021 is a banner year for A2 hosting as it marks the company's 15th anniversary as a Carbonfund.org Foundation partner. Carbonfund.org leads the fight against climate change, making it easy for businesses to reduce their climate impact, hastening the transition to a clean energy future. The initiative enables A2 Hosting to offset its carbon footprint made by operating web servers in its four data centers in Michigan, Arizona, Singapore, and Netherlands.
"Being a green company is important to us," said Bryan Muthig, CEO, A2 Hosting. "We made a promise early on to our customers and to ourselves to operate with purpose, to do what we can to affect positive change in our communities. Working with Carbonfund.org is one way we do that, and one we're very proud of as it directly relates to our customer engagement. It's a way for us to say thank you for making us your web hosting partner of choice while contributing to forest and clean air preservation."
In honor of Earth Day, A2 Hosting also reviewed and quantified its prior year's environmental impact in other areas. Research suggests that the company saved:
- 705 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2)
- 960,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy
- 1.3 million gallons of water
- 1.15 million cubic feet (cu ft) of natural gas
Notably, these achievements are direct results of the company's decision to operate as a virtual company since its inception.
"Our business mission has always aligned with our environmental mission. It made sense to not have a brick-and-mortar headquarters. Being fully remote is a major benefit to a services company like ours," continued Bryan. "It enables us to recruit the best IT talent from anywhere in the world. And it allows us to maintain our best-in-class, 24/7 support for our 24/7 hosting services with our knowledgeable internal Guru Crew support team."
A2 Hosting's Earth Day promotion can be accessed directly from the company's website.
About A2 Hosting
A2 Hosting, Inc. is a high-performance hosting services provider located in Ann Arbor, MI. The company delivers ultra-reliable solutions and 24/7/365 US-based support from its Guru Crew team. Since 2003, A2 Hosting has offered innovative, affordable, and developer-friendly hosting for small- and medium-sized businesses as well as web development agencies worldwide. Customers seeking the fastest hosting options in the industry can host websites of any size on A2's Turbo Performance server platform featuring page load speeds up to 20X faster compared to competing solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.a2hosting.com.
