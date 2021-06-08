ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A2 Hosting, a provider of high-speed hosting solutions, today announced the availability of bare metal dedicated (BMD) servers in both Managed and Unmanaged plans. The new solutions leverage state-of-the-art AMD EPYC™ processors and Intel Xeon® processors along with NVMe SSDs for the company's best price to performance ratio to date.
Plan options vary by computational speed, RAM allocation, and storage performance. Notably, all dedicated server plans are automatically deployed upon purchase--eliminating provisioning delays sometimes encountered when acquiring such solutions from other web hosting partners. These dedicated servers will first be available out of the company's Michigan (U.S.) data center and will subsequently roll out to its remaining data centers worldwide.
Unmatched Performance
Benchmark performance tests run on the new bare metal servers indicate a considerable performance advantage over competitive options. Two scenarios were analyzed: single-threaded and multi-threaded (250) loads, testing A2 Hosting's solution against four top, comparable competitor solutions. The benchmark tools used were NGINX (single-threaded applications) and Apache Siege (multi-threaded applications).
In the single-threaded NGINX tests, which show performance levels for customers who need the fastest load times for ecommerce websites, A2 Hosting's dedicated servers performed anywhere from 54% to 309% better depending on the competitor. Whereas in the multi-threaded Apache Siege 250 tests for database-intensive websites/applications, A2 Hosting's solutions outpaced the competition by 22% to 670%. Collectively, regardless of load, A2 Hosting's BMD plans deliver an average of 242% better performance versus the five tested competitors' similar offerings.
SMB's looking to speed up their tools and to make employees more efficient are upgrading to A2 Hosting's multi-threaded workload BMDs to increase productivity and speed of both internal and external applications for their workforce. A2 Hosting's increase in dedicated server performance over the five tested competitor offerings can potentially save companies thousands of dollars in lost productivity each month.
"Today's data-driven business use cases are introducing heavier application workloads, putting greater demand on web hosting solutions. Customers turn to dedicated server plans to maximize website performance accordingly and to eliminate any risk of noisy neighbor effects," said Bryan Muthig, CEO, A2 Hosting. "SMBs should be able to benefit from inherent bare metal server advantages regardless of whether they have robust IT departments. We've made that achievable through our new dedicated web hosting service, ensuring the greatest ROI possible."
Plan Features
The new dedicated hosting plans include benefits designed to support small- to medium-sized businesses. Performance optimization and various customization options are available, several of which are automatically managed by A2 Hosting such as speed optimization and security scans. Other key features include:
- Single-tenant machines
- Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI)
- No hypervisor/virtualization layer
- State of the Art Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC servers
- DDR4 RAM with error correcting code (ECC)
- Four (4) Linux distribution options: CentOS, Debian, CloudLinux, Ubuntu
- Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) SSDs (available on Turbo plans)
- Advanced LightSpeed Server Caching (available on Turbo plans)
- Auto-deployment upon purchase
Plan Options
Packaged in Standard and Turbo Tiers, the dedicated servers are accessible via Managed and Unmanaged Dedicated Hosting plans designed to the needs of two distinct user types.
Managed Dedicated Server Hosting: Designed for businesses and agencies with limited IT staffing to ensure they can focus on the business needs not the infrastructure and semi-experienced developers. The intuitive cPanel control panel is used for hardware access. Managed plans are packaged with a LiteSpeed web server software license and either CentOS or CloudLinux distributions. Root access is available as an option at checkout.
Unmanaged Dedicated Server Hosting: Designed for experienced developers who are comfortable working directly on the hardware itself. The plans are not packaged with cPanel or web server software, providing a true blank slate to be customized as preferred. Linux distribution choices include CentOS, Debian, and Ubuntu. Root access is available as an option at checkout.
Plan Selection Guidance
Determining how much storage and performance is needed to support website objectives can be a challenge. For customers seeking assistance, A2 Hosting has created a guide to help customers make more informed decisions when selecting a dedicated server plan. Access that guide here.
About A2 Hosting
A2 Hosting, Inc. is a high-performance hosting services provider located in Ann Arbor, MI. The company delivers ultra-reliable solutions and 24/7/365 US-based support from its Guru Crew team. Since 2003, A2 Hosting has offered innovative, affordable, and developer-friendly hosting for small- and medium-sized businesses as well as web development agencies worldwide. Customers seeking the fastest hosting options in the industry can host websites of any size on A2's Turbo Performance server platform featuring page load speeds up to 20X faster compared to competing solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.a2hosting.com.
