FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A2LA members have elected and approved two new individuals to A2LA's Board of Directors for terms beginning January 1, 2021. Mike Carter, CEO of Western Energy Support and Technology (WEST), is an accomplished executive with over 29 years of experience in flow measurement and calibration. William Troy, a retired three-star Lieutenant General in the U.S. Army, is former CEO of the American Society for Quality, where he led a $40 million budget for the global, 68,000-member non-profit organization. The Board of Directors has also appointed Robin Stombler, President of Auburn Health Strategies, as its new Vice Chair. Stombler's decades of experience working with the laboratory community, as well as her strategic and governmental perspective are invaluable to the A2LA board.
"We are honored to welcome these new individuals, and to continue our collaboration with Ms. Stombler in this new leadership role," said Lonnie Spires, A2LA President and CEO. "The knowledge and experience of our existing and newly elected board members is essential to support A2LA in its mission to provide independent, world-class accreditation programs that inspire confidence in the quality of services and acceptance of results from accredited organizations."
A2LA is governed by a volunteer board of directors, who use their leadership acumen and expertise in the accreditation field to guide the association's strategic vision. They are a small, agile team elected by A2LA members who work closely with the CEO and management to ensure A2LA's success and uphold their commitment to leadership in the field of accreditation.
About A2LA
A2LA, the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation, is dedicated to the formal recognition of competent testing and calibration laboratories, medical laboratories, biobanking facilities, inspection bodies, product certification bodies, proficiency testing providers, and reference material producers. With over 3700 actively accredited certificates representing all 50 US states and more than 50 countries, A2LA is among the largest accreditation bodies in the world and the only independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit internationally recognized for its conformity assessment accreditation services.
