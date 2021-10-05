SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following their joint announcement to build the higher education industry's first-ever higher education policy portal, CollegeSource and AACRAO today announced that the Higher Education Policy Central website is now live. The portal was created by CollegeSource, the higher education industry's trusted provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions, to help administrators, researchers, policy analysts, faculty and staff easily access and compare official policies from institutions across the U.S. – ranging from academia and campus health and safety to legal, disability, diversity, equity and inclusion, and others.
"As policies have shifted significantly across colleges and universities, particularly with COVID changing how institutions operate across the board, we're thrilled to partner with CollegeSource in offering this much-needed, timely policy resource to our members in the higher education community," said Melanie Gottlieb, Interim Executive Director, AACRAO. "We've received positive initial feedback from members who are involved in developing new or improving existing policies, as the resource opens up a whole new world to campus policy analysts and other staff to elevate and apply innovative best practices across their institutions."
Higher Education Policy Central is available as a complimentary benefit to all AACRAO members and is now available at https://www.aacrao.org/resources/higher-ed-policy-central-database.
"We've supported the important work that AACRAO and their members do to help students progress toward a degree for more than 40 years, so when they approached us with this idea to build a policy repository, I knew we had to do it," said Kerry Cooper, CEO of CollegeSource. "We're better positioned than anyone to collect policy data and are excited to underwrite this valuable resource and offer it to institutions that need access to update policies to reflect today's most pressing issues – whether it's refining health and safety procedures during the pandemic, promoting learning accessibility measures, or reevaluating policies to ensure alignment with overall campus and student-centric priorities."
About AACRAO
AACRAO is a non-profit, voluntary, professional association of more than 11,000 higher education professionals representing approximately 2,600 institutions in more than 40 countries. Its commitment to the professional development of its members includes best practice guidance on admissions strategies to meet institutional diversity objectives, delivery of academic programs in innovative ways to meet the needs of a changing student body, and exemplary approaches to student retention and completion.
About CollegeSource
CollegeSource is the higher education industry's trusted provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions. For 50 years, CollegeSource has led market-changing transformation by inventing and investing in technology solutions that aid the staff and students of higher education in their quest to plan and complete academic careers. As the archiver of the nation's extensive higher education course catalogs, CollegeSource's degree audit, academic planning, and transfer credit evaluation solutions are depended on by more than 2,000 institutions and millions of individuals worldwide. Founded and led by higher education and technology veterans, CollegeSource is a privately-held company based in San Diego with offices in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, please visit collegesource.com.
