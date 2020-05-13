BOSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OM1, a real-world outcomes and technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery Foundation (AAO-HNSF) connecting the Foundation's Reg-entSM clinical data registry to OM1's real-world data and evidence platforms.
Ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical disorders are considered among the most common medical conditions affecting Americans. For example, in the U.S. more than 29 million patients have sinusitis and more than 48 million suffer from hearing loss. Other ENT disorders include chronic ear infection, snoring and sleep apnea, allergies and hay fever, swallowing disorders, nosebleeds, hoarseness, dizziness, and head and neck cancer.
The AAO-HNSF Reg-ent registry collects data on these conditions and their treatments. The registry has thousands of members and includes nearly 25 million patient visits. The data is used to guide the best ENT care with a focus on improving quality and patient outcomes.
Leveraging billions of data points, artificial intelligence technology and advanced analytics, OM1's real-world data cloud and technology platforms connect and process condition-driven health information to help healthcare stakeholders use real-world data for advancing medical research and personalizing care.
The AAO-HNSF and OM1 partnership will enable otolaryngologists, researchers, and life sciences companies to more rapidly and effectively leverage and collaborate around clinical data for real-world evidence, outcomes, regulatory, and personalized medicine programs.
"Access to quality clinical data is the critical component necessary for advancing medical research and improving outcomes," said Dr. Richard Gliklich, CEO and founder of OM1. "We're honored to collaborate with the Foundation and to help further their mission of improving the lives of those patients with ENT conditions."
"This partnership is an important step in the continued growth and impact of Reg-ent on our specialty and improving patient care," said James C. Denneny III, MD, AAO-HNS/F EVP and CEO. "It expands our data analytic capabilities and provides the research grade data that will support academic research, clinical trials, and FDA-related projects."
About OM1
OM1 is a leading real-world outcomes and technology company leveraging big clinical data and AI to better understand, compare, and predict patient outcomes. OM1's real world evidence platform, clinical registries and AI technologies enable clients to accelerate research, measure and benchmark health outcomes and to personalize patient care. Learn more at www.om1.com.
About AAO-HNS
The AAO-HNS is the world's largest organization representing specialists who treat the ear, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck. The Academy represents approximately 12,000 otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeons who diagnose and treat disorders of those areas. The AAO-HNS Foundation works to advance the art, science, and ethical practice of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery through education, research, and lifelong learning. Learn more at www.entnet.org.