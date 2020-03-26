SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Aarki was named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. Aarki is a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform that helps companies grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data, and engaging creative.
Aarki is recognized for its advancement in prediction capabilities in mobile advertising. With their Pointwise Mutual Information (PMI) model, Aarki is able to effectively model Aarki-specific user conversion funnels while pre-training on non-attributed omnichannel event data. This allows for better calculation of the users' purchase probability and thus improving the return on investment (ROI) prediction and the install probability to decrease the cost per install (CPI).
Aarki's chief technology officer and co-founder, Levon Budagyan, acknowledged the work of Aarki's talented workforce in producing excellent results. "Aarki is a company that fosters growth, innovation, and learning. This award recognizes the breakthroughs Aarki has achieved thanks to our data scientists, data analysts, and engineers who strive constantly to support our vision of advancing machine learning to solve core problems in large addressable markets like mobile advertising," he said.
Aarki's programmatic advertising platform, Aarki Encore, uses proprietary machine learning algorithms to target users valuable to the advertiser. Tied with its proprietary creative suite, Aarki Studio, Aarki's creative team is able to produce highly personalized HTML5 ads that dynamically optimize messaging to an individual user at ad serving time. Both Aarki Encore and Aarki Studio are integrated with AI-powered media optimization to ensure advertising is not only personalized but also optimized for efficiency at scale.
The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognizes organizations, products and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems.
"We are so proud to name Aarki as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Aarki was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"
