CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aaron Brown, Senior Vice President, NFI California Cartage, and Mark McKendry, Vice President, North America Intermodal at NFI, will speak at the Journal of Commerce's Trans-Pacific Maritime 2021 Conference in virtually recorded sessions available to conference attendees from Thursday, February 25 to Wednesday, March 2, 2021. Both of the sessions will be available in TPM's On-Demand Library.
Brown's session titled, "Managing Drayage Through the Top U.S. Ports," features insight on how ports across North America have handled the cargo influx. Brown will address how drayage providers are handling the surge of containers, the chassis shortage, and navigating appointment schedules at the terminals. McKendry's session, titled "The Intermodal Outlook: Will Stability Return in 2021?," will evaluate the North American intermodal outlook and inform shippers what to expect in the coming year. McKendry will answer questions geared toward the future of the intermodal industry and how to better handle volume surges.
As an end-to-end supply chain solutions provider, NFI is one of the largest and uniquely positioned drayage providers. With a prominent presence across major ports in North America and an integrated suite of port services that span drayage, transloading, consolidation, deconsolidation, and customs exams, NFI assists shippers to navigate port challenges and improve the connection between their domestic and international supply chains. Investments in technology within the company's fleets offer real-time supply chain visibility, giving customers improved access to information for more efficient and cost-effective decision-making on their import and export freight.
Intermodal capabilities leverage NFI's industry-leading asset and non-asset based network to deliver capacity for all transportation needs. Deep relationships with Class 1 railroads and a large presence in the marketplace affords the company an ability to maximize utilization and efficiency. Coupled with dry and refrigerated containers, intermodal solutions with NFI provide a viable option to ensure a seamless supply chain network.
"With NFI Cal Cartage's scale in operating at all major marine terminals and inland ports across the country, we have a really good feel for the varying levels of efficiency at different port complexes," said Brown. "NFI's expansive drayage and transload network opens up creative opportunities for shippers around the country. Our tight relationships with the port complexes, coupled with an end-to-end suite of 3PL services, provides shippers capacity and flexibility, even while ports experience surges. We welcome the opportunity to work with shippers to help develop a strategy to efficiently bring freight through the terminals by leveraging these relationships."
"Shippers should create diversity in their routing guide and make sure that they have multiple modes to rely upon," said McKendry. "Mid-2020 saw unprecedented peak season surcharges, which typically aren't applied to customers who have consistent repeatable freight with the rails. I would encourage everyone to consider diversifying their supply chain by implementing an intermodal strategy if they don't already have one."
Founded in 1932, NFI has grown to be one of the oldest and largest privately-held 3PLs in North America, operating a drayage fleet of over 1,700 tractors with more than 5,300 chassis. Today, the company serves customers throughout a variety of industries including food and beverage, retail, ecommerce, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing. NFI's full suite of end-to-end services allows its customers unrivaled flexibility within its business lines, which include dedicated transportation, distribution, transportation management, port drayage, brokerage, global logistics, and commercial real estate.
About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 14,500 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates approximately 53 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 1,700 owner operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,200 owner operators. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
