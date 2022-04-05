Yeager, a strategic consulting and business development executive, joins Dimiour to enhance efforts throughout the Fortune 500.
DENVER, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimiour, a VDart Group company, is the fastest growing, Technology Consulting, Digital Transformation, IoT, Application Development and IT services provider, is pleased to announce that Aaron Yeager has joined Dimiour as a Director of Business Development. In his role Yeager will help drive precise solutions for organizations embracing digital transformation initiatives.
"Dimiour always keeps our eyes on changing market structure, industry trends and technology disruptions" said Yeager. "I look forward to helping clients find an optimal combination of technology, architecture, and engineering to build a future that can be measured, and further scaled through automation and actionable intelligence."
"Aaron brings an intimate knowledge of the needs of Fortune 500 organizations and how to deliver solutions to them", said Mohamed Irfan Peeran, Managing Director of Dimiour. "His history working with innovative Custom Software Development, Cloud, SaaS, Web Development, eCommerce, Data Security, and Analytics organizations will help him propel Dimiour clients forward in their Digital Transformation journeys."
Based in Denver, Colorado, Yeager was previously the Principal Consultant for QWIK Board. Prior to that Yeager led sales for organizations like Yahoo!, Alchemer and Raised in Colorado.
Yeager is a senior, pro member of the National Ski Patrol (NSP) with over 10 years working directly in the field. He combines his passions for skiing and technology as the IT Advisor to the NSP's Board of Directors. When not working with the NSP Yeager also volunteers with Douglas County Sheriff Department, providing staff and inmates with education, materials, classes and lecturers in an effort to promote second chance opportunities and personal planning upon release.
ABOUT DIMIOUR:
Dimiour, formerly VDart Digital, is an award winning (2021 Toyota IT Diverse Supplier of the Year and Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 Pace Setter, 7th Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in Atlanta) global technology & business consulting services organization that pairs people, technology and expertise to create solutions for tomorrow's problems. The company's solutions power next generation Mobility, Connected Services, IoT, Cloud, Security consulting and services.
Led by a strong global team located across 10 countries including USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Belgium, UK, Japan, Australia & India, the company provides solution expertise for custom turn-key projects for design and implementation of future concepts and cutting-edge technologies, delivering frictionless customer experience, creating better business value. The company partners with its clients in ideation, strategy, prototyping, testing, product launch and steady state support, and has deep expertise in emerging technologies such as blockchain, IoT, UI/UX, AR/VR, Cloud, Data Science and Analytics, Machine Learning, AI, NLP, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Intelligent automation. Learn more: Dimiour.io
Media Contact
Megan Testani, Dimiour, 248.821.3560, megan.testani@dimiour.io
SOURCE Dimiour