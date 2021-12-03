GRAND FORMS, N.D., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aatrix, a builder of innovative accounting software solutions since 1986, today announced the successful completion of their System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 examination and HIPAA security compliance assessment. These achievements reflect their organization's commitment to data security and privacy, while giving them a competitive edge in their industry.
"Since the very beginning, Aatrix has recognized that security must always be a top priority as we work to empower organizations to demonstrate their commitments to security, compliance and ethical behavior," said IT Director & Security Office John Freden.
With the completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 examination and HIPAA assessment as part of a single streamlined engagement, Aatrix has created a cohesive security posture across all its operations, allowing the company to make more informed decisions about how best to protect their clients and their customers' information. The efforts were completed by the professional and independent third-party audit firm, 360 Advanced, Inc.
About Aatrix
Located in Grand Forks, ND, Aatrix Software has been developing innovative accounting software solutions since 1986. Originally founded to develop Macintosh accounting and payroll applications, Aatrix's Electronic Forms Division has established itself as a leader in payroll tax forms, providing Electronic Payroll Reports and eFiling (Windows and Macintosh) to accounting software. Aatrix's finance software has received numerous awards, including Software Digests highest overall rating and Home Office Computing Editors Pick.For more information, please visit http://www.aatrix.com.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, SOC for Supply Chain, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA, CMMC and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board requirements for CPA firms. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
