OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced an expanded hybrid colocation services agreement with Abacus Solutions (Abacus), one of the world's largest AS/400-focused platform-as-a-service providers and an IBM i marked managed service cloud provider.
Many organizations remain highly reliant on customized platforms to support critical business and enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications. Unable to easily transition away from these investments—and lacking the in-house skill set to properly manage them—companies turn to Abacus' team of specialists. Abacus' expertise comes from an extensive IBM i portfolio of services, giving them unique experience and perspective for customer-specific Abacus i Cloud solutions.
The reliability of its Abacus Cloud is critical in supporting these environments. After an exhaustive search, Abacus chose to colocate in QTS' Atlanta-Metro and Dallas/Irving mega data centers to host and back up Abacus' i Cloud solutions, featuring one of the industry's only AS/400 cloud services. QTS provided Abacus with the requisite geographic diversity as well as redundant power, cooling and connectivity within each facility.
Abacus chose QTS as a strategic partner with whom it could create an ecosystem of world-class business solutions that could facilitate hybrid business strategies and was impressed by QTS' proven customer support and its API-driven Service Delivery Platform (SDP).
"Our i Cloud services require significant levels of scalability and geographic redundancy to support our customers' rapid business growth," said Patrick Schutz, Chief Sales Officer, Abacus Solutions. "After evaluating the leading colocation providers, only QTS offered the combination of expertise, customer support, and a symbiotic connectivity ecosystem to facilitate our customers' AS/400 migrations. In addition, QTS' innovative software-defined data center approach to service delivery provides unprecedented levels of visibility and transparency including the ability to monitor, manage and provision new fully-integrated services remotely."
QTS' SDP is the industry's first software-defined orchestration platform built upon QTS' commitment to the digitization of its end-to-end systems and processes. SDP empowers customers to interact with their data and QTS services by providing real-time visibility, access and dynamic control of critical metrics across hybrid IT environments from a single platform.
"We are truly impressed by how QTS' SDP is allowing us to innovate our business," said Thomas Harris, Chief Operations Officer, Abacus Solutions. "We are taking full advantage of SDP applications such as Switchboard, Power Analytics, Asset Manager and Online Ordering, and are benefiting from greater control over costs, increased security, ease of compliance and reduced risk."
Following the COVID-19 outbreak, QTS reported significant increases in usage of SDP that allows customers to manage and optimize data center infrastructure remotely through full digitization, meeting critical market needs.
"SDP's capabilities are perfectly aligned with our response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," Harris added. "The ability to remotely monitor and manage our infrastructure through a real-time, software-defined interface is truly differentiating in the data center industry."
"We are pleased to provide the secure connectivity ecosystem that allows Abacus to connect with other customers and prospects in our data centers," said Clint Heiden, Chief Revenue Officer, QTS. "Abacus is a great example of our customers that are now recognizing and benefiting from our innovative Service Delivery Platform."
About Abacus Solutions
Abacus Solutions is one of the largest, and growing, IBM i platform-focused providers of cloud, hardware, business continuity, and managed services. Whether they call it AS/400, IBM iSeries, System i, or IBM Power systems, businesses partner with Abacus because our team of experts can assist with everything up to the application level for this unique platform. Our multiple data centers combined with an IBM-certified sales and support team allows us to tailor our IT solutions to the specific needs of our customers. For more information about our service offerings, please visit our website at www.abacusllc.com [abacusllc.com]. At Abacus Solutions, We Get IT.
About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.
