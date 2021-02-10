ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abel Solutions—Atlanta's premier technology and consulting firm helping customers achieve Business Excellence—has hired two new Consulting Directors to round out the leadership team. Joining David Hammond, President of Abel Solutions, the trio will focus on driving growth for Abel Solutions and its customers throughout 2021 and beyond.
Joining Abel Solutions in early January 2021, Pedro Speed brings expertise in designing and delivering high-performance information technology (IT) architectures, applications, and services to address complex business challenges. Before joining Abel Solutions, he founded a Managed IT Services company in upstate New York and has previously worked for Lockheed Martin Corp, Gateway Computers, Simon & Schuster, and others.
"I am excited to offer my 25 years of experience helping customers better leverage technology to the talented team at Abel Solutions," Speed says. "I look forward to continuing Abel Solutions' goal of continuous improvement to our managed IT services delivery."
Speed holds various certifications, including Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) and Scrum Master. He is fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.
Joining Abel Solutions in mid-January 2021, Glen Feucht brings to the leadership team a rare combination of software development proficiency and business management experience in a wide range of industries including real estate, manufacturing, public education, government, emergency preparedness and recovery, and entertainment. Before joining Abel Solutions, Feucht served in several leadership roles where he designed solutions that seamlessly integrated technologies to maximize efficiency and productivity for customers at national and local levels.
"I am thrilled to join the team of experts here at Abel Solutions. My passion for cloud services, as well as my background in software development and business management, are a perfect match." Feucht adds, "I'm looking forward to expanding Abel Solutions' services offerings and driving toward growth in the market."
Abel Solutions experienced growth in 2020 amidst the challenges created by the pandemic, and the leadership team is committed to continuing that trajectory in 2021. "We feel energized and eager to continue expanding our business in the coming year," says David Hammond, President of Abel Solutions. "The challenges of the past year triggered a rapid and abrupt shift to 'digital everything,' and we remain committed to helping current and future customers find success by maximizing their investment in the cloud and other innovative technologies."
About Abel Solutions
For over 27 years, Abel Solutions has focused on helping customers design and implement solutions that deliver Business Excellence in terms of profitability, productivity, and competitive leadership. We believe that the most effective solutions leverage and combine a customer's current strengths and assets with experienced people, established processes, and powerful technology capabilities to accomplish business goals. Our consultants have the expertise and tools to deliver a portfolio of services, including technology strategy, collaboration enablement, and advanced process automation, as well as managed cloud and IT services. Learn more at https://www.abelsolutions.com.
