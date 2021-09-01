ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abel Solutions—Atlanta's premier technology and consulting firm helping customers achieve Business Excellence—was recently honored as a 2021 Small Business of Excellence by the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce ("GNFCC").
GNFCC recognized outstanding small business members at the August 24 Wellstar Small Business Awards Luncheon. According to the Chamber, a record number of applications were submitted for review and interviews by the Awards Committee. Award winners exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit, dedication, hard work, and sound business practices. The companies that are recognized are examples of commitment to the community and serve as role models and inspiration to others.
"Recognizing the Small Business of the Year and Small Businesses of Excellence is one of the most important things we do as a Chamber," said GNFCC CEO, Kali Boatright. "More than 70% of our members are small businesses who employ our residents, drive our economy, and work diligently to succeed every day, despite the obstacles of an ongoing pandemic. They too are our heroes."
"I have been involved in the Chamber for over 20 years and appreciate the great work that they do in North Fulton to foster business and community-focused activity," says David Hammond, President of Abel Solutions (pictured left, accepting the award on behalf of Abel Solutions team).
"The recognition of Abel Solutions is a tribute to all of our team members as well as our customers. Like so many companies, we are in the services business. Our purpose is to implement information technology solutions for our customers that solve problems and make their work lives better. At the end of the day, our business is driven by our consultants' dedication and expertise, so without an incredible team of people, we would not be here."
About Abel Solutions
For over 27 years, Abel Solutions has focused on helping customers design and implement information technology solutions that achieve business excellence. We believe that the most effective solutions leverage and combine a customer's current strengths and assets with experienced people, established processes, and powerful technology capabilities to accomplish business goals. Abel Solutions serves as a trusted advisor to partner with our customers allowing them to refocus their energies on their core business objectives or mission while our team provides the experience and expertise needed to address their business IT challenges. Learn more at https://www.abelsolutions.com.
About GNFCC
The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce is a private, nonprofit, member-driven organization comprised of more than 1200 businesses and organizations. As a regional chamber, its service area includes Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Roswell, and Sandy Springs. GNFCC is the leading voice on economic development, business growth and quality of life issues in North Fulton County.
