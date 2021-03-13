RICHMOND, Va., March 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABI Wellness, creators of the integrated patient care, tracking, and reporting approach designed under CEO Mark Watson, today announced that its Brain Enhance and Recovery System (BEARS) is now available through the Center for Neurorehabilitation Services (CNS) in Richmond, VA, USA.
This new system, which integrates all aspects of cognitive recovery, drastically reducing administrative workload while delivering patient care more quickly and conveniently, transforms the way clinics are able to serve patients.
Provided by Top Brain Injury Experts
BEARS platform is now available both virtually and in-person through Richmond, VA Provider CNS. This new Provider is headed by the renowned Dr. Gregory J. O'Shanick, President and Medical Director, and former National Medical Director for the Brain Injury Association of America.
"We hope [...] to help stimulate neuroplasticity and give a booster shot (if you will) to other more traditional types of cognitive recovery, speech-language pathology,occupational therapy, vision therapy, things of that nature," said Dr. O'Shanick. "What ABI wellness does is take those areas [of the brain] which are impaired and, by using systematic approaches in a very organized, very measurable way, allows us to have metrics and to follow that kind of pathway to restore those domains."
Tailor-Made Cognitive Recovery
ABI Wellness is a response to the need for more integrative and customizable brain recovery systems. Traditional recovery programs globally currently show a 40% return to work rate, focusing only on compensatory training. The BEARS platform has 37% higher return to work rate, focusing on capacity building and neuroplasticity programming. By helping more patients return to work faster, the BEARS platform is able to save an individual returning to full-time work between $300k to $1.2 million dollars in loss of lifelong earnings. When returning from part-time work to full-time work, a patient can save up to $400k.
"No two people are going to be the same, and so no two therapies are going to be the same - no two brain injuries are the same," said Dr, O'Shanick. "You've got to be able to tailor-make it. There are many programs out there that try to fit everybody into the same model - that will get you a certain distance but, unfortunately, it doesn't complete the job."
ABI Wellness's BEARS (Brain Enhance And Recovery System) will help cognitive recovery clinics continue to provide care in spite of lockdown restrictions due to COVID-19 (https://abiwellness.com/brain)
Safe Online Service for Patients
BEARS platform reduces the need for in-person appointments and provides online tracking and group support. In addition to CNS in Richmond, VA, the service is available to patients through official Providers in Surrey, BC; Squamish, BC; Kelowna, BC; and Vancouver, BC. BEARS is also available in the USA in Santa Barbara, CA; and Oradell, NJ.
(https://abiwellness.com/bears)
The BEARS launch at Center for Neurorehabilitation Services is timed to extend the reach of cognitive recovery clinics in March, a month which is focused on Brain Injury Awareness in America, and many resolve to recover from brain injury and improve brain health – especially relevant this season considering the current Covid-19 health crisis.
ABI Wellness is a response to the need for improved brain recovery systems. One of the main challenges in cognitive recovery is patient drop-off due to complex care plans and appointment schedules that are difficult to adhere to as a person with cognitive challenges. ABI Wellness uses BEARS to reduce attrition rates, thereby improving the long-term efficacy of care plans.
About ABI Wellness
ABI Wellness, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The company was co-founded in Spring of 2014 by Mark Watson, CEO and former Executive Director of the Watson Centre for Brain Health, and Howard Eaton, President and Chair. ABI Wellness's system is used in both large, renowned hospitals and private clinics.
For more information: abiwellness.com, @abiwellness #abiwellness, info@abiwellness.com. ABI Wellness, 204-6190 Agronomy Rd, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z3
Media Contact:
Shaun Porter, COO
ABI Wellness
Burnaby, British Columbia
Canada
Toll-Free: 1-833-414-8958 Ext. 702
About CNS
CNS was founded in 1991 by President and Medical Director Dr. Gregory and Executive Administrator Alison O'Shanick following their work in the fields of Brain Injury Medicine and Speech Language Pathology at other institutions. The CNS approach to brain injury centers on individualized care, a solid old-fashioned doctor-patient relationship, and warm, consistent professionalism.
For more information: cns-va.org, @OShanickMD, newpatient@cnsva.net, 7401 Beaufont Springs Drive, Suite 205, Richmond, VA 23225
Media Contact:
Sharon Crawley
(804) 272-0114
