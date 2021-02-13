VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABI Wellness, creators of the integrated patient care, tracking, and reporting approach designed under CEO Mark Watson, today announced that its Brain Enhance and Recovery System (BEARS) is now available through Sea to Sky Sports Physio in Squamish, BC, Canada.
This new system, which integrates all aspects of cognitive recovery, drastically reducing administrative workload while delivering patient care more quickly and conveniently, transforms the way clinics are able to serve patients.
Provided by Top Brain Injury Experts
BEARS platform is now available both virtually and in-person through Squamish, BC provider Sea to Sky Sports Physio. This expert Provider is headed by orthopedic and vestibular physiotherapist Karina Steinberg, who has over 20 years of experience treating sports injuries, is trained at the highest post-graduate level in manual therapy, and is fellow of the Canadian Academy of Manipulative Physical Therapy (FCAMPT).
"When I learned about the ABI Wellness program I was very excited as it didn't rely on compensation strategies," said Steinberg. "Not only does the ABI program show improvements in memory, mental health scores and reported quality of life with clients several years post-injury, but it also supports these findings with observed physical changes in their brains showing increased cognitive capacity."
Tailor-Made Cognitive Recovery
ABI Wellness is a response to the need for more integrative and customizable brain recovery systems. Traditional recovery programs globally currently show a 40% return to work rate, focusing only on compensatory training. The BEARS platform has 37% higher return to work rate, focusing on capacity building and neuroplasticity programming. By helping more patients return to work faster, the BEARS platform is able to save an individual returning to full-time work between $300k to $1.2 million dollars in loss of lifelong earnings. When returning from part-time work to full-time work, a patient can save up to $400k.
"I have decided to join in on this venture to help our clients unlock their potential," said Steinberg, "and I look forward to seeing our clients get back their 'joy.'"
ABI Wellness's BEARS (Brain Enhance And Recovery System) will help cognitive recovery clinics continue to provide care in spite of lockdown restrictions due to COVID-19 (https://abiwellness.com/brain)
Safe Online Service for Patients
BEARS platform reduces the need for in-person appointments and provides online tracking and group support. In addition to Sea to Sky Sports Physio in Squamish, the service is available to patients through official Providers in Kelowna, BC; Surrey, BC; and Vancouver, BC. BEARS is also available in the USA in Santa Barbara, CA; Richmond, VA; and Oradell, NJ.
(https://abiwellness.com/bears)
The BEARS launch at Brain Trust Canada is timed to extend the reach of cognitive recovery clinics in January, a month when many resolve to recover from brain injury and improve brain health – especially relevant this season considering the current Covid-19 health crisis.
ABI Wellness is a response to the need for improved brain recovery systems. One of the main challenges in cognitive recovery is patient drop-off due to complex care plans and appointment schedules that are difficult to adhere to as a person with cognitive challenges. ABI Wellness uses BEARS to reduce attrition rates, thereby improving the long-term efficacy of care plans.
About ABI Wellness
ABI Wellness, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The company was co-founded in Spring of 2014 by Mark Watson, CEO and former Executive Director of the Watson Centre for Brain Health, and Howard Eaton, President and Chair. ABI Wellness's system is used in both large, renowned hospitals and private clinics.
For more information: abiwellness.com, @abiwellness #abiwellness, info@abiwellness.com. ABI Wellness, 204-6190 Agronomy Rd, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z3
About Sea to Sky Sports Physio
Sea to Sky Sports Physio is a sports-specific physio clinic focusing on returning clients back to their activity. Their downtown Squamish location is shared with Sea to Sky Orthopedics, allowing an interdisciplinary approach for surgical clients. They use a hands-on, one-on-one treatment approach to address individual needs, offering expertise in areas such as athletic and spinal injury, concussion & dizziness, pediatric injuries as well as dietetics, yoga therapy & clinical Pilates.
For more information: seatoskyphysio.com, @seatoskysportsphysio, seatoskysportsphysio@gmail.com, 201-37979 Cleveland Avenue PO BOX 1486
Squamish, BC V8B 0B1, (604) 898-3666
