VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABI Wellness, creators of the integrated patient care, tracking, and reporting approach designed under CEO Mark Watson, today announced that its Brain Enhance and Recovery System (BEARS) is now available through The Pelly Clinic in North and West Vancouver, BC, Canada.
This new system, which integrates all aspects of cognitive recovery, drastically reducing administrative workload while delivering patient care more quickly and conveniently, transforms the way clinics are able to serve patients.
Provided by Top Brain Injury Experts
BEARS platform is now available both virtually and in-person through Vancouver, BC provider The Pelly Clinic. This Provider is headed by the renowned Dr. J. Tod Pelly, 2019 Chiropractor of the Year for North America, awarded by The Master's Circle Global (TMCG). Pelly earned his Doctorate of Chiropractic in 2005 (graduating Magna Cum Laude from Southern California University of Health Sciences) and also obtained his Post-Doctorate certification in the Gonstead System of Analysis and Technique and after practicing in San Diego, California from 2005-2006 before founding The Pelly Clinic in 2007.
"The ABI Wellness approach will be a great addition to our services, as it focuses on improving cognition," said Dr. Pelly, "and there are simply not a lot of approaches that can effectively do that."
Tailor-Made Cognitive Recovery
ABI Wellness is a response to the need for more integrative and customizable brain recovery systems. Traditional recovery programs globally currently show a 40% return to work rate, focusing only on compensatory training. The BEARS platform has 37% higher return to work rate, focusing on capacity building and neuroplasticity programming. By helping more patients return to work faster, the BEARS platform is able to save an individual returning to full-time work between $300k to $1.2 million dollars in loss of lifelong earnings. When returning from part-time work to full-time work, a patient can save up to $400k.
"We are excited to partner with ABI Wellness to bring both cognitive enhancement programs and chronic brain injury rehabilitation programs to the north shore," said Dr. Pelly. "Our mission is to positively affect not only those who enter into our office, but to everyone that they contact...We see what we do from a global perspective."
Safe Online Service for Patients
BEARS platform reduces the need for in-person appointments and provides online tracking and group support. In addition to The Pelly Clinic in North Vancouver, BC, the service is available to patients through official Providers in Surrey, BC; Squamish, BC; Kelowna, BC. BEARS is also available in the USA in Santa Barbara, CA; Richmond, VA; and Oradell, NJ.
(https://abiwellness.com/bears)
The BEARS launch at The Pelly Clinic is timed to extend the reach of cognitive recovery clinics in March, a month which is focused on Brain Injury Awareness when many resolve to recover from brain injury and improve brain health – especially relevant this season considering the current Covid-19 health crisis.
ABI Wellness is a response to the need for improved brain recovery systems. One of the main challenges in cognitive recovery is patient drop-off due to complex care plans and appointment schedules that are difficult to adhere to as a person with cognitive challenges. ABI Wellness uses BEARS to reduce attrition rates, thereby improving the long-term efficacy of care plans.
About ABI Wellness
ABI Wellness, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The company was co-founded in Spring of 2014 by Mark Watson, CEO and former Executive Director of the Watson Centre for Brain Health, and Howard Eaton, President and Chair. ABI Wellness's system is used in both large, renowned hospitals and private clinics.
About The Pelly Clinic
Founded in 2007, The Pelly Clinic team operates as a family. The energy created in their office allows clients to feel confident that they are both in the right place for optimal wellness and the right place to grow physically, spiritually and mentally. The Pelly Clinic strives to lead through example and live lives for others to model.
For more information: thepellyclinic.ca, @thepellyclinic, info@thepellyclinic.ca, 3093 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver, BC, Canada V7N 3J6
