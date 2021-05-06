RALEIGH, N.C., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Able&Co., an agency specializing in developing strategic marketing plans and award-winning creative, announces the completion of phase one of environmental branding of the NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro, NC – an initiative awarded to the firm by GuilfordWorks. This local workforce development board provides employment and training services to unemployed or underemployed residents throughout Guilford County.
Able&Co. developed a strategic environmental branding solution to create awareness of the workforce development resources available to clients and businesses. The project objective was to reimagine the two-story space and improve the experience that clients and businesses have when navigating the career center. Phase one included rebranding the entire first floor by installing large-scale wall graphics, wayfinding signage and digital graphics that promote the NCWorks mission and services. Phase two plans include installing ADA-compliant wayfinding signage and rebranding the second-floor training rooms, computer labs and meeting rooms.
"After meeting with GuilfordWorks, it became clear that the goal was to design the space to reflect the hope, inspiration and support that clients could find at the career center," explained Jenny Taylor, Able&Co. President & Chief Growth Officer. "The creative messaging strategy centered on the journey that job seekers take and the successful outcomes that are possible, and visitors can see that theme carried throughout the design."
"Not only have we received overwhelmingly positive responses from our clients, but our team is also invigorated and energized by the transformation of our work environment," said Chris Rivera, GuilfordWorks' Executive Director. "Most importantly, this space is now vibrant and delivers a real sense of purpose, and the feelings of hope, empowerment and support for our businesses and residents."
As a result of the successful office installation, GuilfordWorks asked Able&Co. to brand the new NCWorks Mobile Career Center, which serves Guilford County.
"The mobile career center is an important part of our community outreach and support strategies," said Timothy Blake, GuilfordWorks Marketing and Communications Coordinator. "Not everyone has access to our brick-and-mortar locations, so we are bringing access to our services to them. Our branded mobile career center educates residents and businesses about who we are as a resource in Guilford County. It also helps to highlight both the in-demand and emerging industries that are important in this region."
Read more about the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the GuilfordWorks website.
About Able&Co.
Able&Co. is a strategic marketing and communications agency in Raleigh, NC. We use our unique combination of relationship chemistry, depth of talent and collective expertise across many markets to create transformative work that provides long-term success, tremendous value and positive outcomes. We are committed to doing what is in the client's best interest, discovering what is vital and delivering total marketing and creative solutions that nurture our clients' companies and their brands. For more information, visit TheAbleAgency.com.
