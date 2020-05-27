WASHINGTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, Abre.io, a leading education management platform provider, was named the Best Overall Education Technology Solution and Best Administrative Solution of 2020 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.
"Abre has won awards in our short tenure but winning a CODiE, and then winning their top award, has been great validation for our team and our product vision," explains CEO Damon Ragusa. "The CODiE Awards are one of the few programs that really provide valid feedback from educators."
An SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
"For thirty-five years, the CODiE Awards have recognized the best of the best among EdTech products and services," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "This year's class deserves special recognition, representing the critical tools supporting educators, learners, school officials, and parents as they have transitioned to distance learning and school administration. Congratulations to Abre for winning the Best Overall Education Technology Solution."
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. 37 awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor given to Abre as the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.
Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners.
About the CODiE Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Abre
Abre.io provides a leading education management platform that delivers software solutions designed to be easily adopted and used by everyone in the learning community. Administrators and teachers can spend more time focusing on student growth and less time on navigating multiple software platforms. https://abre.io/