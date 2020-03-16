CINCINNATI, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many schools are closing doors for weeks, requiring them to rapidly shift to a virtual learning model. In many cases, this is an entirely new model that requires the organization of technology to enable both clear communication and streamlined access to a school's software for staff, students, and parents. To help with this, education management platform provider Abre.io will be making its award-winning software Hub available at no charge for schools and districts moving forward.
The Abre Hub can be up and running district-wide within a few minutes. Built-in guided user tutorials quickly provide added order and ease for a school community.
The Abre Hub provides a single place to post news and announcements as well as provide access to the wide variety of school software tools. "One of the biggest challenges for schools to move to remote learning on short notice is making sure all the tools needed for staff, students, and parents/guardians are easy to access and sign on to," said Chris Rose, VP of Product at Abre. "The Abre Hub provides a single, secure place for easy login with staff and students using their existing school email and parents and guardians using their Google or Microsoft email login or even Facebook."
The Abre Hub has an Announcements and Headlines feature empowering administrators to distribute timely and quality communications to everyone in a school community. The announcements can include images, videos, and links to documents. "Right now, the current circumstances require teachers, students, and parents to be more reliant than ever on their school's software systems. Superintendents and Directors of Communication need all the tools available to push messages out in an effective way and to direct users to their digital learning tools. That is why we are making the Abre Hub available for free," said Damon Ragusa, CEO at Abre.
To learn more and get started visit https://abre.io or email us at info@abre.io
About Abre
Abre.io provides a leading education management platform that delivers software solutions designed to be easily adopted and used by everyone in the learning community. Administrators and teachers can spend more time focusing on student growth and less time on navigating multiple software platforms. Parents and community partners increase their engagement with schools through easy access to the information they need most. https://abre.io/ Follow Abre on Twitter @abreplatform.