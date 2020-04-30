SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolutdata, a leader in delivering scalable business impact through AI-powered solutions, advanced analytics and data science services, today announced the launch of the Absolutdata COVID-19 Toolkit. The toolkit includes three solutions: ASK NAVIK, an AI-powered virtual assistant that provide instantaneous answers to critical business questions by pulling information from your dashboards, databases and documents; NAVIK SIGNALS, which helps answer questions on how your consumers will think, feel and act after the COVID-19 crisis is over; and COVID-19 SWAT Team, to quickly develop dashboards and custom models for the current COVID impacted environment.
"Every business is experiencing a situation that is unprecedented, but we also have unparalleled tools like AI and Machine Learning that can help us navigate the uncertainty," said Dr. Anil Kaul, CEO and Co-Founder at Absolutdata. "Our suite of award-winning tools harnesses the power of AI, backed up by our data science team. Absolutdata is waiving installation fees on ASK NAVIK, an Intelligent Virtual Assistant for business users, and we're providing our cutting-edge NAVIK SIGNALS product, which measures public sentiment, to customers at no charge to help businesses adjust and recover."
The toolkit includes three products. ASK NAVIK is an AI-powered Intelligent Virtual Assistant for business users with a simple interface that instantly pulls answers to business questions from multiple sources, including company dashboards, databases, documents and reports. Perfect for employees who are working from home or anywhere, ASK NAVIK doesn't require any training and understands industry and corporate terms. It's personalized for each user based on roles, access privileges and preferences. It works on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. ASK NAVIK can be up and running in as little as four to six weeks.
Dashboards and predictive models based on pre-COVID-19 assumptions and data are irrelevant in a business environment that was transformed in just a few weeks' time. The toolkit includes COVID-19 SWAT Team, which delivers dashboards and predictive models that factor in the new realities of the COVID-19 environment using COVID relevant KPIs, data sources and predictive models. Relevant data includes the extent and severity of regional social distancing measures, greater online demand for products, retail outlet and product/service availability, logistic bottlenecks, supplier and consumer financial risk, government guidelines, etc., enabling more accurate forecasts and modeling.
NAVIK SIGNALS is designed to help businesses navigate the post-COVID-19 world by surfacing insights (signals) of changes in consumer attitudes, needs and behaviors, using AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP). It detects emerging consumer trends by analyzing data from social media, articles, opinion pieces, blogs and other similar sources. Free to use right now, NAVIK SIGNALS identifies how consumers are likely to Think, Feel and Act after the COVID-19 crisis is over. It continuously surfaces trends and themes that are likely to persist based on thousands of expert sources and learnings from past crisis.
"Workforces are scattered under stay-at-home orders, making it hard to access business information," Kaul explained. "ASK NAVIK can solve that problem. Previous assumptions used in data are irrelevant today. Updated dashboards and models can generate valid insights. The growing consensus is that the post-COVID-19 era won't be a return to 'normal' — we'll be a dealing with a 'new normal,' and NAVIK SIGNALS can help businesses make better decisions so they can compete in the post-COVID-19 era."
Find out more about the Absolutdata COVID-19 Toolkit and learn more about Absolutdata at www.absolutdata.com.
About Absolutdata
Absolutdata products and services deliver scalable business impact across the enterprise by combining cutting edge AI and ML with its heritage in analytical frameworks, business understanding and technology. Absolutdata's NAVIK AI Platform has pre-built solutions, customizable solutions and enabling services to get an enterprise AI-ready. The growing set of AI-powered SaaS solutions include ASK NAVIK, NAVIK SalesAI, NAVIK MarketingAI, NAVIK ResearchAI and NAVIK TradeAI. The services teams build custom solutions based on NAVIK AI. Founded in 2001, Absolutdata is based in San Francisco and employs 400 professionals across offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, Singapore, Dubai and Gurgaon. For more information visit the Absolutdata website, read our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
