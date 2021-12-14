TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABSTRAX, an industry leader in the study and production of cannabis and botanically derived terpenes, has partnered with the Trichome Institute to develop and distribute the very first cannabis aromatic training kit for interpening, opening the door for a new generation of cannabis sommeliers.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Trichome Institute, as the industry and consumers will greatly benefit from this groundbreaking aroma kit," said Max Koby, Co-Founder and CEO of ABSTRAX. "The Interpening Aromatic Kit utilizes an easy-to-follow, genius methodology that we believe will usher in a new generation of cannabis sommeliers and a much greater understanding of the numerous cannabis strains and how they can best serve each consumer."
Utilizing ABSTRAX'S terpenes and the Trichome Institute's interpening methodology, the Interpening Aromatic Training Kit has been designed to walk cannabis sommeliers through the most complex aspect of interpening — the process of aroma scent perception to gauge the different effects.
The Interpening Aromatic Training Kit includes:
Six (6) liquid terpenes: Myrcene, limonene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool, terpinolene, and pinene.
Three (3) solid (crystalline) terpenes: Camphene, fenchyl alcohol, and menthol.
Three (3) popular cannabis varietals: Gelato, Blue Dream, and All Natural Jack.
Also included are detailed instructions on how to gauge trigeminal nerve perception, improve common terpene memorization, and gain familiarity with the broad to narrow-leaf aromatic spectrum. This training will help you understand the interpening process of gauging the psychotropic spectrum of any marijuana hybrid type regardless of strain name or lab test.
"Each terpene (and combination of terpenes) hits the trigeminal nerve in different ways, and understanding exactly where the aroma is perceived can help predict if the effects will be stimulating, sedative, or in between," said Max Montrose, President of the Tricome Institute.
Mastering this skill is vital for the progression of the industry and the brands that serve a rapidly growing customer base around the world. With thousands of cannabis types, varying effects, and unreliable strain names — Trichome's methodology helps pave the way for the understanding the industry has been seeking for decades.
"Now, the psychotropic effects of cannabis strains can be predicted and consumers can be led to the products they will most enjoy and benefit from," said Koby. "Not to mention, it will give brands inspiration to develop products with greater efficacy and impact."
To learn more about the Interpening Aromatic Training Kit, visit: https://abstraxtech.com/products/interpening-aromatic-training-kit
About ABSTRAX
Leveraging its proven background in cannabis research, ABSTRAX is the leader in the research, development, and production of botanically-derived and cannabis-inspired terpenes that create unforgettable sensorial experiences. Headquartered in California, the company owns and operates a state-of-the-art type 7 licensed research and manufacturing lab where its award-winning product developers and scientists leverage the most advanced strain analysis technology to extract and study aroma compounds via three-dimensional analysis, allowing for each and every compound within a plant to be named and studied. The company has partnered with many of the best cultivators in the industry to study their cannabis profiles and create the world's most advanced terpene formulations. As a result of its efforts, ABSTRAX offers the largest terpene catalogue of the most popular strains - botanically-derived terpene blends and isolates native to cannabis. These ingredients, also known as functional flavors and aromas, are used in vapes, concentrates, edibles, beer, essential oils, fragrances, cosmetics, topicals, tinctures, alcohol, food and beverage, personal care, and more. The company works with internationally recognized brands and provides unparalleled cannabis research, innovation, and custom formulations to create products that engage and thrill consumers. ABSTRAX also devotes significant resources to developing the highest terpene standards and best practices in the industry. The company has developed a robust quality management system including Gas Chromatography analysis and molecular distillation of natural ingredients to achieve the highest purity standards. Investigating and ensuring that ingredients used in its own products, and products within its industry, are safe for consumption. The terpene industry is a rapidly growing segment of the global flavor and fragrance market, which is expected to grow to $35 billion by 2024. This market segment includes the cannabis, CBD, skincare, cosmetics, health and wellness, food and beverage industries. For more information, visit AbstraxTech.com.
About Trichome Institute:
The Trichome Institute, with headquarters in Virginia Beach, develops high-quality courses and industry-recognized certifications to educate consumers, dispensary staff, consultants, entrepreneurs, government entities, and more. With lack of standardized education being a shared problem across every aspect of the cannabis industry; credible, accurate, and thoroughly researched information is critical to uniting communities and overcoming prohibition. Filling this gap by providing reliable education is the core of Trichome's mission.
Media Contact
Stacey Jones, La Voz Marketing, +1 213-925-8177, stacey@lavozmarketing.com
SOURCE ABSTRAX