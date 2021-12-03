SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABUKAI, Inc., the innovation leader in actionable business productivity software, announced today a new ABUKAI Email-Based Approvals option that allows configuration of approvals so that certain approvers may approve reports directly from email.
Certain approvers may want the convenience to be able to approve reports directly from an email. Busy executives that may be traveling frequently and may only need to review the expense lines and totals. Those executives can simply open the email, scan the items and hit the 'Approve' or 'Reject' button. ABUKAI suggests this as an option particularly when there is another approval level that may be checking the receipt images as well.
ABUKAI configuration allows for specificity on which approvers or approval levels may be allowed to use Email-Based Approvals. Approvers can also always go to the Approvals Module in ABUKAI in case they need to edit expenses or want to see the receipt images and more detail.
ABUKAI has won numerous awards including PC Magazine Editor's Choice Award. Staples declared ABUKAI one of the six best mobile apps for small business.
ABUKAI Expenses corporate customers can request more information and discuss their specific needs by contacting ABUKAI at http://abukai.com/?id=contact.
About ABUKAI, Inc.
ABUKAI is revolutionizing how companies conduct business by providing ACTIONABLE BUSINESS PRODUCTIVITY™ solutions, which are based on new business thinking and supported by the latest technology. ABUKAI designs and delivers innovative solutions that significantly improve productivity for companies and their employees, while rapidly delivering ROI. Through its break-through, patented technology, ABUKAI Expenses drastically reduces the time and effort required to complete expense reports and increases reporting accuracy. ABUKAI has users at over 50% of Global 500 corporations, and over 50% of the Top 100 Brand companies.
ABUKAI Expenses was awarded the Editors' Choice Award by PC Magazine, and named one of the Top 20 Cloud Services. ABUKAI Expenses was also named "Instagram for Expense Reporting" by Wireless Week, one of the 6 best mobile applications for small business by Staples, and one of the top 5 finance applications by NASDAQ.
