SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABUKAI, Inc., the innovation leader in actionable business productivity software, announced today a new ABUKAI Web Extension for Chrome and Edge which allow users to easily access key ABUKAI Services and their ABUKAI User Profile.
"Users want to be able to access frequently used services more easily. Many of our users access ABUKAI several times per day. This web extension allows those users to easily access their different ABUKAI services in an unobtrusive way. Our vision at ABUKAI is to revolutionize the way companies do business by providing ACTIONABLE BUSINESS PRODUCTIVITY solutions, which uniquely apply inventive business thinking, a simple user experience and the latest in technology. This web extension is a just a small step in achieving that vision," said Philipp Schloter, President & CEO of ABUKAI.
ABUKAI's suite of productivity services allow users to achieve Actionable Business Productivity with ABUKAI Expenses. ABUKAI's patented receipt recognition technology eliminates the need for to manually key in receipt or invoice data and auto-magically completes expense reports. The Web Extension also allows access to new, other innovative ABUKAI Services.
ABUKAI has won numerous awards including PC Magazine Editor's Choice Award. Staples declared ABUKAI one of the six best mobile apps for small business.
About ABUKAI, Inc.
ABUKAI Expenses was awarded the Editors' Choice Award by PC Magazine, and named one of the Top 20 Cloud Services. ABUKAI Expenses was also named "Instagram for Expense Reporting" by Wireless Week, one of the 6 best mobile applications for small business by Staples, and one of the top 5 finance applications by NASDAQ.
