FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AC Business Media (ACBM) is proud to announce the launch of SC ENTENT, a suite of demand generation and permission-based marketing products that provide industry suppliers unmatched ability to drive and measure engagement through its simple-to-use sales funnel, customer relationship management (CRM), and automated real-time communication platform.
The SC ENTENT suite, derived from ACBM's proven ENTENT program for the construction industry, is an essential solution to help service and product providers across the end-to-end supply chain and logistics markets grow their customer base by targeting essential decision makers.
"Marketers are scrambling to fill their engagement funnel with qualified prospects," said Ron Spink, CEO of AC Business Media. "Our industry, like many others, has dramatically shifted towards recognizing the power of content marketing as a catalyst to drive leads, measure, and nurture sales conversations.
"Doing this with consistency and expertise is a true 'blue sky' opportunity for marketers in our space. As such, we are incredibly excited to launch SC ENTENT — the most powerful suite of demand generation and permission marketing services to the supply chain and logistics marketplace."
The SC ENTENT program consists of four highly targeted marketing services that leverage ACBM's powerful first party data, multi-channel distribution and sophisticated funnels to guide ready-to-buy customers through an engaging path to purchase within a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) platform.
Designed to fuel a buyer's journey, SC ENTENT delivers three times as many leads as traditional marketing efforts — costing 62 percent less on average.
Providing industry suppliers, a mixture of prospects to nurture and prospects who are in market and actively considering new products and services, BANT leads establish prospect's budgets, authority to purchase, needs and timeline of purchase intent.
"Our SC ENTENT suite of products provide marketers with a mixture of Marketing Qualified Leads (MQL) and BANT (Budget, Authority, Needs, Timeline) leads from prospects who have shown intent to purchase and engaged in content relevant to a sponsor's message," said Jason DeSarle, Brand Director of the Supply Chain Network, AC Business Media. "SC ENTENT gives our clients an unmatched ability to drive and measure conversions at all stages of a buyer's journey."
Coupled with the launch of SC ENTENT, ACBM is pleased to announce the hire of Jim Bagan as Director of Demand Generation and Education Services. Having previously served as a Senior Director with Spiceworks/Ziff Davis, as well as Director of Education Solutions with Hanley Wood, Bagan comes with a unique skillset around assisting clients in using digital and educational content marketing to drive a funnel-based conversation for marketers.
"Demand generation and permission-based marketing provide the most efficient, high return, and targeted way to find buyers at various points of their journey," said Jim Bagan, Director of Demand Generation. "A major shift to independent research and discovery has occurred buyers' side and is only increasing."
In his role with ACBM, Jim will strategically work with marketers in the space as they drive community conversations, build predictive intent data, and create sales intelligence through content based, lead generating conversations.
For more information regarding SC ENTENT, visit https://www.supplychainnetworkmediakit.com/sc-entent
About AC Business Media
As one of America's top business-to-business media companies, AC Business Media reaches millions of professionals annually and leads the way in providing targeted content to top decision-makers and organizations. With a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets, AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience.
About SC ENTENT
SC ENTENT is the most powerful suite of demand generation and permission-based marketing services to the supply chain and logistics markets. SC ENTENT's suite of lead generation products provide industry suppliers unmatched ability to drive and measure engagement through its simple-to-use sales funnel, customer relationship management (CRM), and automated real-time communication platform. The SC ENTENT lead advantage combines lead targeting, speed and quality, and connection with CRM platforms with results and reporting through a live campaign dashboard. Learn more at https://www.supplychainnetworkmediakit.com/sc-entent
Media Contact
Chantal Zimmermann, AC Business Media, 800.538.5544, czimmermann@acbusinessmedia.com
Cathy Somers, AC Business Media, 800.538.5544, csomers@acbusinessmedia.com
SOURCE AC Business Media