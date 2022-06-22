Gearing up to support its clients, AC Business Media launches EXTEND Connected Content, a team of expert-level writers, editors, videographers, social media managers, and designers that will deliver strategic content marketing services to its clients.
FORT ATKINSON, Wis., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AC Business Media (ACBM) announced today the launch of EXTEND Connected Content — a team equipped to provide strategic content marketing services to the heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain industries.
EXTEND will support our clients' marketing goals, while positioning them as industry thought leaders, by wielding the power of custom content marketing campaigns and strategies — extending their budget, team, audience, and success rate.
The EXTEND Connected Content suite of custom products allows marketers to capitalize on ACBM's subject matter expertise, through full-service content development-execution-audience engagement channels, and includes written content (articles, info-sheets, education, and case studies), infographics, eBooks, white papers, podcasts, single-vendor social media management, and a range of video products.
"Today, B2B audiences have an incredibly hungry appetite for informed insights and perspective in vertical markets. Not only from trusted, third-party media sources, but from industry leading manufacturers and brands," says Ron Spink, chief executive officer of AC Business Media. "However, relevance is the key to building connections.
"EXTEND allows our clients the opportunity to tap into our subject matter experts, processes, and engagements to build great content environments that scale conversation with buyers. All at a fraction of the cost, and time, of trying to produce internally."
By partnering with ACBM's EXTEND content marketing team of established writers, editors, videographers, social media managers, and designers, clients will have access to years of experience in the industries ACBM serves, the tools and resources to feed their content pipelines, and the strategic solutions creating loyal customers and growing sales.
"We have the best team in the business with a wide variety of skillsets and deep knowledge of how to serve our clients in these industries," said Bethany Chambers, general manager of marketing & online services. "Marketing departments are stretched thin these days and need an extra hand—we can extend your team and make an immediate impact."
Coupled with the launch of EXTEND, ACBM has built a team of industry experts comprised of: Bethany Chambers, General Manager – Online & Marketing Services; Jessica Lombardo, Content Director – Marketing Services; Jason Frausto, Video Production Manager; Phillip Kelly, Video Producer; and Kay Ross-Baker, Director – Enterprise Sales.
For more information regarding EXTEND Connected Content, visit: https://www.acbusinessmedia.com/content-marketing/
About AC Business Media
As one of America's top business-to-business media companies, AC Business Media reaches millions of professionals annually and leads the way in providing targeted content to top decision-makers and organizations. With a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets, AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers with the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience.
About EXTEND Connected Content
EXTEND Connected Content provides clients with access to an expert team of writers, editors, videographers, social media managers, and designers that deliver strategic custom content marketing services. This program, a one-stop shop for content marketing demands, delivers years of experience, the tools and resources to execute, and the strategic solutions to create loyal customers and grow their sales. The EXTEND Connected Content suite of products includes written content (articles, info-sheets, and case studies), infographics, eBooks, white papers, podcasts, full-service social media management, and a range of video products. To learn more, visit: https://www.acbusinessmedia.com/content-marketing/
Media Contact
Bethany Chambers, AC Business Media, (800) 538-5544, bchambers@acbusinessmedia.com
Chantal Zimmermann, AC Business Media, (800) 538-5544, czimmermann@acbusinessmedia.com
SOURCE AC Business Media